'Diamonds Dancing' crooner Kwesi Arthur has announced that he no longer rocks the deadlocks hairdo as he displayed the extensions in a photo

He flaunted his new low-cut hairdo even though it was covered with a yellow cap, as he hinted at selling his dreadlocks extensions

Joselyn Dumas, Ms Banks, Kwadwo Sheldon, Kofi Mole, and many other celebrities and fans have reacted to the news

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has cut off all his dreadlocks, and this has got many Ghanaians talking on social media.

Kwesi Arthur cuts dreadlocks. Photo Source: @kwesiarthur

Source: Instagram

The 'Mind Over Body' hitmaker took to his social media platforms to share the photo announcing that he had cut off all his dreads.

Even though he did not show his new haircut, from how he wore his yellow cap, one could tell that he went in for a low haircut.

He held his dreadlocks in one hand closer to his ear as if on a phone call as he urged people to purchase it since it was up for sale.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

It is unclear what the motif was since he did not disclose that in the captions of his social media posts.

Below are pictures of Kwesi Arthur flaunting his new look.

Reactions from Ghanaians as Kwesi Arthur cuts off dreadlocks

The picture has got many Ghanaians talking as they use the name of his recent album, 'Son of Jacob', as an analogy and reference to Delilah cutting Samson's hair in the Bible.

This comes at the back of Kwesi Arthur recently celebrating a lady's birthday with a cosy photo, with many speculating it was his lover.

@Sambryanbuabeng remarked:

@KWESIARTHUR_ How much? I want to buy it for my brother @kwadwosheldon

@Korsogyimi stated:

Ah, Kwesi Arthur make ein woman cut ein hair? Ooh

@MOGBeatz said:

Ebi you cut am, or ebi Delilah cut am?

kwadwosheldon said:

Send it to my house, I beg

joselyn_dumas commented:

Whyyyyy???

incrediblezigi stated:

It’s goneeeeeeee

manifestive stated:

Keep am. Autobiographical gallery exhibit one day, one day.

bojonthemicrophone remarked:

Does it come with superpowers? Lol

bosom_pyung stated:

Rebirth

dayonthetrack said:

Ow you cut am?

Kwesi Arthur expresses his admiration for Efia Odo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwesi Arthur expressed his opinion on Efia Odo's revealing outfits

According to him, the controversial Ghanaian socialite is a confident woman, which is what he admired about her.

He added that he is in no way embarrassed by how she styles her outfits since it is empowering.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh