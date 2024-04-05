Celebrated Ghanaian musician Black Sherif got many people talking about his unusual fashion style in recent photos

The 24th TGMA 2023 Artiste of the Year was dressed in all black, and he rocked giant boots and a double-layered gothic waist belt

Many people shared their thoughts on his look in the comments

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif caused a stir on social media with his gothic-themed style of dressing.

Black Sherif's outfit. Image Credit: @blacksherif

Source: Twitter

Black Sherif slays in a gothic-themed look

In the picture, Black Sherif was dressed in all black as he wore a black singlet and skinnny jeans trousers. However, what caught the attention of many was his waist belt and the boots he wore.

He wore a gothic waist belt with one layered around his waist and the other below his bottoms. The bottom belt had accessories hooked onto it to create a lovely style.

To highlight the gothic effect of the belts, silver star-studded elements were used to create an overall pattern on them.

In the caption of the post, the Oh Paradise crooner shared the link to his newly released song, Shut Up, which dropped on April 5, 2024.

To complete his look, he wore Alpinestars Corozal Adventure Drystar Men's Motorcycle Touring Boots, which according to Amazon, cost €276.99 (GH¢4,016.95).

Below is a post by Black SHerif flaunting his exceptional gothic fashion style.

Reactions as Black Sherif rocks gothic outfit in photos

Many people talked about Black Sherif's outfit in the comment section of the social media post. Others also shared their favourite lyrics from his Shut Up song, while others also talked about how much they loved the song.

Below are the reactions:

@ellyserwaaa said:

Where can I get your shoes some

@MaameAmaAdoma said:

On repeat since morning.

@MarzooqSd said:

Na steeze be this or wetin

"Amazing": Black Sherif drops new song Shut Up, Ghanaians impressed

YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif dropped a new song titled Shut Up on April 5, 2024, and the tune has got many Ghanaians excited.

The musician shared an earlier snippet of the song on his social media page, creating anticipation for the song.

Many Ghanaians have praised the powerful vocals of Black Sherif on the song, sharing their admiration for his immense talent.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh