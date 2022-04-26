Ghanaian rapper, Kwesi Arthur believes the way Efia Odo carries herself is an indication of how confident she is

He shared in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM that he is not embarrassed by how the female supporter dresses

Efia Odo in response to the rapper's response admitted that Kwesi's thought process about such topics is why she supports him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Well-known Ghanaian rapper, singer and songwriter, Kwesi Arthur, legally known as Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior has recently been granted an interview by media personality Abeiku Santana on Okay FM where he shared his view on how Efia Odo dresses.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Okay 101.7FM had Kwesi Arthur revealing that he is not embarrassed by how Efia Odo dresses and that it is actualy empowering.

Kwesi Arthur in a studio, with Efia Odo and Efia posing for the camera Photo credit: trendybeatz.com, @efia_odo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

To him, a woman who is confident about her body and unafraid to dress anyhow she deems fit is to be admired.

Efia Odo shared the video on her Twitter timeline with the caption;

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"Why Would I not support Kwesi Arthur ?? His intelligence alone"

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 400 retweets with over 50 people comment and close to 3,000 liking.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@walker_qwesi commented:

Aww he really loves you too low key

@Lonely_Child_1 replied:

so norr atalk talk ihn brains dey job

@WESTHIL24752065 shared:

Let him marry u.....if he really love UR dressing and when u guys finally marry by God grace... He should also allow u to wear thesame dressing outside.

From @NanaYawAkosah3:

Perfect answer.people should be respected for who they are and what they stand for.

@kofirockson181 commented:

He’s true TM boy I’m always proud of you man

Watch the video linked below;

Efia Odo Causes Stir At Kwesi Arthur's Son Of Jacob Album Listening With Her Too Revealing Dress (Video)

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that actress and social media influencer Efia Odo, known in private life as Andrea Owusu, got tongues wagging after stepping out in a revealing outfit.

Efia Odo was one of the many stars who came out to support rapper Kwesi Arthur at the listening party of his upcoming album, Son of Jacob.

Appearing at the venue, the actress wore a black-coloured jumpsuit which was divided into two parts. While the part from her waist downwards was normal, the top was meshy which allowed people to see through it.

Source: YEN.com.gh