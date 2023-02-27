'Mon Bebe' hitmaker KiDi has shared some sad incidents that happened in his childhood due to his defiant behaviour

He stated that he was once set out of the house without clothes for eating a teacher's food without permission

KiDi shared this and more about his childhood days in an interview on The Doreen Avio Show on Joy Prime

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian afrobeats and high-life singer-songwriter, KiDi, has shared some of his childhood stories, making it seem he had a troubled childhood.

KiDi and his adorable son. Photo Source: @kidimusic

Source: Instagram

In an interview on The Doreen Avio Show, he stated that his intransigent behaviour led him to many troubles at home and school.

KiDi stated that this incident pushed his father to order for+ his clothes to be stripped off of him and for him to parade around the neighbourhood.

He further noted that he had that punishment imposed on him because his father was done with his troubles and wanted him to change for the better.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“My dad called my big sister. He was like, ‘strip him naked; everything. No supporter, nothing, and then, when you’re done, put on his church shoes. So picture this: a young kid, naked, wearing only church shoes," he said.

The Lynx Entertainment signee added that he was reported to his father for eating his teacher's food without permission.

The Golden Boy, as he is affectionately called, explained that after that punishment, he had to change his poor ways.

Despite his poor behaviour, the 'Gyal Dem Sugar' further stated that he was a highly driven person who participated in several extracurricular activities at school, such as sports, art, and entertainment.

Dog dressed in African print dress jams to KiDi's 'Touch It' in viral video

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a famous TikToker @love_n_naz dressed his dog in an African print cloth as they danced to KiDi's 'Touch It'.

The TikToker sat in the car's driver's seat while the dog took the passenger seat next to him.

The video has gone viral as it has garnered massive reactions on social media as people laugh at the hilarious video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh