A famous TikToker @love_n_naz has shared a hilarious video of himself and his dog dancing to KiDi's 'Touch It'

The two were both spotted rocking African print attires as they sat side by side in the front seat of the car

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media as they laugh at the funny video

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A video of a dog dressed in African print attire jamming to Ghanaian singer KiDi's hit song 'Touch It' has gotten many netizens laughing hard.

Dog dancing to KiDi's Touch it. Photo Source: @love_n_naz

Source: Instagram

The video was sighted on the official TikTok page of @love_n_naz, as he sat in the driver's seat of the car, while the dog took the passenger's seat next to him.

@love_n_naz was dressed in a dashiki top which he paired with a traditional hat. The dog on the other hand was spotted wearing a braided wig which was covered in an African print scarf.

The dog had yellow beads around its neck as he wore a dress with spaghetti hands in the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Reactions as dog causes stir on social media

azaka_esther said:

Nothing wey person no go see for this Instagram

douye_t said:

No be just now we enter new year?

d_earthy_girl commented:

Odogwu and his lolo

bethel.scents remarked:

the dog isn’t finding this funny at all at all

floxylalaposh stated:

And the name of the dog is even "LOVE"..... I just tire

iyanu._____ commented:

When I say people wey normal for this country no pass 5 una no believe now see

omololasilver_53 stated:

God abeg ooo! Many are moving mad

leemah_house_of_care opined:

So many things be happening ooo

itzbig_moola opined:

Dis dog too get pride

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media as many laugh hard at the video as they express their views.

KiDi Sets New Record As 'Blessed' And 'Touch It' Peak AtTop 10 on Billboard Top Triller Global Chart

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian artist, Dennis Nana Dwamena, known in showbiz as KiDi has set a new record. The internationally recognised artist had two of his songs occupy spots on the Top 10 of the Billboard Top Triller Global Chart.

His 2021 hit single, Touch It, made a re-entry into the prestigious chart at number six. With its highest peak at number 2, the song off his Golden Boy album had previously spent 15 weeks on the chart.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh