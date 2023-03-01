Ghanaian traditional musician King Ayisoba has caused a frenzy online after he was spotted singing local songs at the family home of the deceased Christian Atsu

With his kologo hanging across his chest, he soothes the ears and the aching hearts of guests who were present

The video got many people talking, as many Ghanaians wondered whether it was a sorrowful song he was singing

Ghanaian musician Albert Apoozore popular known as King Ayisoba, decided to use his craft to soothe the aching hearts of mourners at the family home of the late Christian Atsu.

King Ayisoba at Christian Atsu's family home. Photo Source: Getty Images and @plus1tv

In a video that has since gone viral, the 'I Want To See My Father' hitmaker was spotted playing his traditional guitar, called the kologo, as he sang a melodious song to guests and family of Atsu.

He was accompanied by another colleague who played the calabash and danced while Ayisoba sang.

Reactions from Ghanaians on King Ayisoba's performance

Meanwhile, King Ayisoba's performance has caused massive stir online as many Ghanaians wonder it was sorrowful songs he sang that day.

let's Vibe said:

I don't understand the reason for this song now, I don't know if it only me thinking this way

LAWRENCE BROWN said:

The slippers oo

user8661665745172 commented:

The other guy?

Agasto said:

Is this meant to make people laugh or it’s a grieving song?

purple bunny stated:

Ei Atsu kafra wai na mpaboa fia boi3

Fumi Alata stated:

Astu it's unfortunate we really realised n saw the best of U on ur demise

Naa baby said:

What is the other guy doing

ladymunash2 stated:

Why the calabash beater they jump like that

Saoud Korakye Addo remarked:

Ne mpaboa s3 3po…..the sandals is like the sea wei.

Mubarak Wakaso donates to Christian Atsu's family

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso donated some water, beverages, and money to the family of the late Christian Atsu.

The presentation was held at the family home of Christian Atsu on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

However, Wakaso, donating a lump sum of $20,000 (GH₵255,577.60) has won him lots of praises and admiration from Ghanaians.

