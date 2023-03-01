Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso donated some money and items to the family of the late Christian Atsu as part of preparations towards the funeral rites

According to sources, he donated $20,000 (GH₵255,577.60) and 150 cartons of bottled Perla Mineral Water and canned Malta Guinness

Ghanaians have commended him for the donation while others pray for strength for him considering how close he was to Christian Atsu

Mubarak Wakaso, professional footballer and the best friend of the late Christian Atsu has donated some money and items towards the preparation of the funeral rites.

Mubarak Wakaso donates to Christian Atsu's family. Photo Source: @chris_atsu @mmjuniorwakaso @plus1tv

Source: TikTok

According to sources, Wakaso donated 150 cartons of bottled Perla Mineral Water and canned Malta Guinness.

To top it all, he added a cash donation of $20,000 which is GH₵255,577.60 per the current exchange rate on Google.

The donation was done on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the family house of Christian Atsu.

Unfortunately, Wakaso could not be there for the presentation. He is currently in Belgium with his club K.A.S. Eupen competing in the Belgian Pro League.

However, his representatives here in Ghana presented the items and money to Atsu's family on his behalf.

Watch the video of the items Wakaso donated to Atsu's family.

Comments from Ghanaians

Adiza Yakubu 515:

May ALLAH bless wakaso. Atsu will be grateful to you

Desmond:

One person donated 20k and a whole president and its members donated 1k what a shame.

user7516455056100:

I feel sorry for senior WAKASO his brother from another mother is gone forever.I feel in my heart that u are having a sleepless 9t.GOD KNOWS BEST

latifaalasan:

He always does for people now they are doing for him sad world

Real King :

We're still not happy This death is really paining us Legend Atsu, pls may your soul rest well ️

user4852689097132:

Wakaso is not just a friend, he's like a family member. We know he is going to do more before and after the funeral. But don't post his donations.

ewuraadjoa:

This is a friend. Not friend by mouth but my heart ❤️

raskofi5:

Even Nana Addo donated $1000 (GH₵12,778.88). God bless you, son.

Atsu's wife drops photo of son winning football cup

Meanwhile, in another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Christian Atsu's wife, Marie-Claire Rupio, shared a picture of their firstborn son, Joshua Atsupie, winning a football trophy at a tournament.

Marie-Claire was so happy, she shared the picture on her Instagram stories as she hinted that the young and aspiring professional footballer would continue his late father's legacy.

Source: YEN.com.gh