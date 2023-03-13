Talented Ghanaian singer Hajia 4Reall dropped a throwback picture of herself when she was a baby

She then dropped recent pictures which were 30 years apart from the old picture of when she was a baby

Many people have drooled over how young her mother still looks even after 30 years have gone by

Ghanaian singer Mona Moutrage known in showbiz as Hajia 4Reall has shared a beautiful video reflecting on how much she and her mother have gorwn over the years.

The video's intro showed an old photo of Hajia 4Reall when she was a baby. In the photo, she was asleep in her mother's arms as her young mother at the time beamed with smiles.

She hinted that the moment was captured some 30 years ago and she flaunted new pictures of she and her mother.

Many people online have gushed over how young her mother still looks even after 30 years. The pictures also portray the beautiful bond the 'Badder Than' crooner shares with her gorgeous mother.

Watch the beautiful video of Hajia 4Reall and her mother below.

Ghanaians react to the adorable video of Hajia 4Reall and her ever-gorgeous mother

sharif faiz commented:

blood is thicker than water sweet mom we love you so much

king tb said:

After 30 yrs still looking for the old woman and a young girl but still seeing two young woman here

mimi_duke6 stated:

Beautiful mama Fat❤️no be today oo❤️❤️

Serina said:

Mona got her beauty from her mom

nharna opined:

this is the meaning of Transition ❤️love u @mona4reall1

blackafro_Pilate remarked:

After 30 years and mom looks that stunning... Wow

Explore opined:

Your mum still looking young

Hajia 4Reall's management released a statement concerning her purported arrest in the U.S.

YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia 4Reall's management addressed rumours circulating in the media concerning her purported arrest in the United States of America, among other issues.

Her management trashed out the rumours as they released the facts about her whereabouts and that of her daughter, Naila, as they urged fans not to worry about the negative news.

