Hajia 4Reall's management has released a statement addressing rumours about her purported arrest in the United States of America

According to the management, she is currently in the United Kingdom and no arrest of any sort have been done against their client and neither has her daughter Naila been taken in by the American authorities

The statement has sparked public concern as many question her whereabouts among others

Celebrated Ghanaian singer Mona Faiz Moutrage known in showbiz as Hajia 4Reall has allegedly not been arrested by the authorities in the United States of America, her management has stated.

In a statement released by her management, they dispelled rumours that the 'Fine Girl' crooner has been convicted in the United States of America and has been sentenced to jail for 10 years.

They stated that rumours and publications circulating social media and news portals are false and should be disregarded.

They also added that news of her daughter, Naila, being taken by the U.S. authorities and in detention, since she is a minor, is also untrue. They added that Naila is with her mother's family.

Detailing the real facts of Hajia 4Reall's whereabouts and her current situation, the management mentioned that

“Mona is currently in the UK. She has neither been put on trial nor convicted in the UK or US. Mona has not been extradited to the US or anywhere in the world.”

They have therefore advised the public to

“disregard all such rumours and respect the privacy of Mona and her family.”

Ghanaians react to statement by her management

1realbass:

I think it would’ve been best if she posted it herself cos bibini will never understand if she doesn’t post.

archipalago:

Very good na omo agyimi dodo!!! False news every day!!! Ghanaians hmmmm

iamlefly:

Ayooooooooo, we hear. Thanks for the info can’t wait for her next single!!!!!!!!!

nanakkbk:

If it is not true, then why is she not doing her videos and snaps anymore? Masa.

dessy_ruud:

Thank God it’s not true, but she should just come back at least for a few days to end all these rumours. Or u say I Dey craze?

kwabena_exibit:

But y didn’t she post it on her timeline? But I pray it's not true she has been jailed.

joeway88:

Wait, hyper said Mona was coming back last December, and she's still not back Plz, what exactly is the problem? Can you plz share this with viewers or her fans, so we can pray for her The speculation is becoming too much, I hate this for her....

tom_frank0:

Make she post herself ehhh!! Or them block her IG account. This hyper Ankasa be some way ooo!! You need to be an independent journalist bro.

Hajia 4Reall allegedly arrested in the UK

According to Sel The Bomb, Hajia 4Reall was not reportedly arrested because of an alleged $8 million scam in the United States of America.

However, she was reportedly arrested because the 'Fine Girl' hitmaker used unauthorised payment systems to make purchases in the United Kingdom.

Sel The Bomb explained the situation and noted that some payment systems had been flagged in the UK and that authorities began to monitor her when she made payments with such systems.

