The official music video of Kuami Eugene's Cryptocurrency that features Rotimi has been released on popular streaming platform, YouTube

The music video embodies high-tech effects and incredible visuals that captivates the attention of viewers

Amerado Burner, Sista Afia, Jupitar and many other music stars, celebrities and fans have shown how excited they are about the music video, with others sharing reviews

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene has released the official music video for Cryptocurrency that features American singer and actor Rotimi.

Kuami Eugene and Rotimi in the official music video shoot for Cryptocurrency. Photo Source: @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

The dope visuals show how cryptocurrencies are used. Some ladies are spotted using high-performing computers to track the progress of their investments.

The high-technology visuals of the screen were displayed in the air with the click of a button.

In the music video, the two artistes did a viral dance challenge for the song.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Rotimi and Kuami Eugene slayed their looks. Rotimi wore a tight silver long-sleeved shirt and trousers, while Kuami Eugene wore a white shirt and silver trousers and covered up with a black and white leather coat.

The video vixens slayed in gorgeous decent outfits as they flaunted their fine legs and lovely hairstyles in each scene.

Watch a snippet of the music video below.

Watch the full music video below.

Below are some reactions from Ghanaians on the music video

sista.afia stated:

Ma Geee ❤️ keep scoring higher

gloriaosarfo commented:

Definitely a "NEW LEVELED" Kuami❤

chocolate_shot_it stated:

Barrrrss my Gee

cookieteegh said:

Congratulations mehnnnn. This video is litty

itskojobrainny_ opined:

Best music video of the year, no cap!

allomaadjoa said:

Rockstar

scottevanszb stated:

Kuami is good ooo dude dey write!

jeffmore_gh commented:

@headlessyoutuber let's goooo

Stonebwoy drops the album cover and track list for 5th Dimension

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Stonebwoy unveiled the official cover artwork for his fifth album and the track list.

The album has 17 songs, and it features artistes from South Africa, Nigeria, and Jamaica, among others.

Even though it has no Ghanaian musician on it, many people are still excited to hear its songs when it is released on April 28.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh