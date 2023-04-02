Dancehall musician Shatta Wale recently released his album titled M.A.A.L.I and it is already topping charts internationally

The album, after its release on March 30, 2023, grabbed the number one spot on the iTunes USA Reggae Top Albums Chart

Many of his fans have taken to social media to congratulate him for achieving this milestone in his career

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale released his long-awaited album M.A.A.L.I on March 30, 2023.

Barely two days after its release it hit the number one spot on the iTunes USA Reggae Top Albums Chart.

Shatta Wale's album beat the legendary Bob Marley, and The Wailers' Legend album that took the second position.

In third and fourth place respectively was Stick Figure's Wisdom, and Set in Stone.

With this milestone, the M.A.A.L.I album has become the first album by an African act to top the charts.

Reacting the great news, he stated that he was in disbelief that his album beat others to grab the enviable number one spot.

Drooping a lovely picture looking dapper in a white long-sleeved shirt, black waistcoat and trousers, he beamed with smiles as he bragged about his album topping the charts.

Ghanaians react to news of Shatta Wale's M.A.A.L.I album topping charts

@papa_hayford said:

Ghana media will support you after you have made it @shattawalegh always dey prove them wrong

@Shattawalenews remarked:

Major news headline: Maali Album peaks #1 on iTunes reggae top album charts USA Ghana music global #MaaliAlbum

@KwesiPiikae commented:

Look at the albums there. What are we celebrating exactly?

@Re_ggie12 said:

I think Shatta needs the credit…. Man has done well #MAALI @shattawalegh congrats

@gboladoctor remarked:

You better believe it. Hard work pays and add talent to it and you will be unstoppable!

@Fosterkwao1 stated:

They said my man is finished smh but he is still topping charts. If Not GOD then who. ❤️. @shattawalegh congratulations

