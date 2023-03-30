BBNaija star and entrepreneur Mercy Eke recently took a vacation to Paris and stunned onlookers with her impeccable style

The highlight of her outfit was a pair of GH¢12600 Louboutin boots, which she paired with a chic ensemble

This comes shortly after the fashion influencer received heat online for rocking a risque look to a party

Mercy Eke proves she is a boss in her own right regarding slaying in luxury fashion.

The Big Brother Naija star, currently in Paris, France, shared photos of her in a chic ensemble.

Mercy Eke looks classy in these photos. Source: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

The Pepper Dem winner sported a striped ensemble and accessorised with some sleek sunnies.

She glammed her feet with some gorgeous Louboutin boots that are anything but cheap! With Mercy, money is not a problem when achieving stylish looks.

A brief search through the brand's website reveals that the black footwear tagged 'Movidastic' is made from calf leather. It features the signature red sole Louboutin is known for and retails for N496,051 (€995).

She paired the look with a maroon handbag which appears to be from another luxury brand, Hermes.

Swipe to see more photos below:

