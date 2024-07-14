Ghanaian musician Sista Afia has gone viral after releasing a diss song for a top socialite in Ghana

The famous curvy female musician described Efia Odo as a woman who allegedly sleeps with different men in the Entertainment Industry

Some social media users have reacted to Sista Afia's diss song for Efia Odo on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Francisca Gawugah, popularly called Sista Afia, has released a diss song for Efia Odo after she called her a gorilla.

The top female celebrities started the beef earlier last week on X after a heated argument over a viral swimwear photo.

Sista Afia and Efia Odo rock stunning outfits. Photo credits: @efiado @sista.afia.

Source: Instagram

Sista Afia revealed that Efia Odo is a manager and doesn't own the famous restaurant at East Legon.

For the Industry Machine music video, the Jeje hitmaker looked classy in a long-sleeve shirt dress styled with a black knitted dress.

She wore a long-coloured centre-parted hairstyle and mild makeup with glossy lipstick in the viral video.

Watch the video below:

Sista Afia slays in a bodycon dress

Sista Afia turned heads in a long-sleeve bodycon and long-coloured dress for her latest interview with Audiomachafrica.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users commented on the Sista Afia's trending video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Magraheb stated:

Yehowa, anya anyɛ yie

Generalknowledgehubgh stated:

A woman who is not a holy calling anoda woman ashawo eeeii people get vim ooh lol

oseikuffourll1 stated:

So u enter studio go make diss song for efia odo? Wow........... then efia odo be great paaa ooooo

kwesi_gvstar stated:

Herrrr the song dey bee let’s forget about the beef the konkonte part

Iamgabbymens stated:

Think Efia Odo just pushed you to drop a banger‼️

blackdiamond_gh stated:

But you are also industry machine, just that she is more beautiful and attractive and make money out of it, but you you don’t !! You all know each other, you are in the same GAME !

Bayonaghcomedian stated:

Sister really did the beef song like commercial song, her motivation is from Shatta Wale. Their diss songs are even sweeter Everybody say Fii...hw3 ne ho fii bi....ayaaaa yaaaaa yaaaaa yaaaa ya.

Source: YEN.com.gh