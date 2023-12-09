The Real Liso, a plus-size lady, has melted the hearts of many after posting videos of herself dancing in form-fitting dresses

She showed off several movements while swaying her hips and moving her hands up on her TikTok account

Viewers flooded her clips' comments section with compliments, with many gushing over her looks

A plus-size lady named The Real Liso wowed her audience after she posted videos of herself dancing in form-fitting outfits on her vibrant TikTok account.

The social media sensation has shared several clips of herself dancing on her socials, but the videos of her grooving in black and red outfits received many views.

Plus-size lady shakes her hips as she dances. Photo credit: The_real_liso.

Source: TikTok

Thousands of people have watched the thrilling clips, with many hailing her confidence and beauty. Others gushed over her.

The Real Liso effortlessly delivers a sequence of moves while shaking her hips and throwing her arms up.

The video, in which she can be seen in a fitting ensemble with an eye-catching colour, raked in over 270,000 views at this publication.

Watch one of the videos below:

Netizens gush over The Real Liso

Reactions trailed the video of The Real Liso shaking her figure.

Chongy gushed:

Wow, too much.

Innocent Marume832 indicated:

Cuteness overload.

UserTso posted:

Fine things .

Chris Chukwuemeka said:

I really like you .

Akosoro_2021 commented:

Bleeeeesssedyou should no.1 plus-size curvy .

Mello reacted:

You cut and dyed your hair..looks amazing.

Zigndoda indicated:

Honestly, you look amazing. Wish you were here.

Ayalaf652 posted:

Sister, you make that dress look good!

Laurenahmedxoxo commented:

I love this figure God knew the assignment .

Demetrius said:

I like you. You are a beautiful woman.

Itzterrybaby reacted:

My beautiful mummy.

