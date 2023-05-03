A staunch fan of rapper Sarkodie caused a frenzy on social media after a video of him kneeling before him and professing love to him went viral online

In the video, the young man went on about how much he loved the rapper such that the way he held onto Sarkodie's right hand got many people concerned

The video got many people expressing diverse views as many people thought it was unnecessary for someone to worship a human like a god

The dreams of a die-hard fan of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie came true when he eventually met him.

Sarknation fan kneels before Sarkodie

In a video that has since gone viral, the young man rushed and knelt before the rapper when he saw him.

At first instinct, he reached out for his right hand and held onto it while mentioning his name, Obidi, several times.

The young fan, dressed in all-black, told the 'Countryside' hitmaker that he loved him from the bottom of his heart.

People who were standing close by were left in awe as they captured the memorable moment and shared it on social media.

Watch the video below of a staunch Sarkodie fan professing love to the rapper.

Ghanaians react to video of a male Sarkodie fan professing his love for the rapper

Ghanaians who watched the video said they would have done the same if that was their first encounter with the rapper.

Others also mocked the young man as they claimed that the rapper was not a god to be worshipped in such a manner.

mizztaiyat said:

Obi boyfriend oo

lucykyere remarked:

So in Ghana someone can't idolise or show genuine love for an artist without people reading silly meanings to it. Let's learn to appreciate our artist when they are alive and well. #let love lead#

alhassanabdulsalam3 stated:

Because of small coins see how a grownup man kneeled down on bare ground to greet his colleague Ekom is real in this Ghana

gkb_nelly remarked:

If you're my boyfriend I would instantly break up with you because at this moment i have realised you're useless being, For all you know he has never bow down to Lord Jesus to say Thank you for giving me life but u bow down to ordinary man, Sark, too couldn't help you to get up because he enjoyed the worship, IGNORAMUS IN HIGHEST DISPLAY

efyah_serwaah6 said:

Ahhhh I don’t understand ohh☹️, person way he noh dey see u same as u see him?

bonney_young said:

Awww Obidi, “I love you from my heart”, you are the sugar in my kooko, you are the apple of my eyes, you are the Akosombo dam that electrifies my soul all the time. Finished man

lemon3apartments_ng commented:

You know say money no be problem, the only musicians I recognize in Ghana are Black Sheriff and Sarkodie. The rest are noise maker

darrius_delter said:

Bro is short words

khobby_db stated:

Agyimisem sei.. some people are just jon..

