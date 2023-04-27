A throwback photo of Sarkodie surfaced on social media and this has many people comparing how he looked in the past to how he looks now

In the old photo, he was not having any jewellery on, and neither was he dressed in designer clothes and shows

Many people were left in awe at how far the internally recognised rapper had come in life as they admired his growth

An old picture of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has emerged on social media and this has generated massive discussions online.

Sarkodie during his youthful days. Image Credit: @sarkodie @pulseghana

Source: Instagram

Description of the old photo

In the old picture, he wore a red short-sleeved shirt with black threadlike strips that created a pattern.

He paired the shirt with black trousers that were loose. He completed his look with brown shoes.

Unlike now that the Landlord, as he calls him, wears expensive jewellery made of diamonds from luxury brands, he wore nothing of that sort before.

He wore only a simple black wristwatch on his left wrist, and neither was he seen wearing fake jewellery at the time.

See the old photo of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie below.

Ghanaians react to an old picture of Sarkodie

When asked who the celebrity was, many people identified the person as Sarkodie as they compared who he was in the photo to how far he had come in life.

People gave thanks to God, while others hailed him in the comment section.

dj_abinho said:

Sarkodie lookalike?❤️

haskelocsandnaturalhair commented:

King sark ❤️

heelstopchic__ said:

Humble beginnings Landlord Obedi

nhanha_yaw_aiden stated:

Nyame ay3 bi ooo Herrh

kaazy_c said:

Ohia y3 fuckingggg

emmanuel_quanin said:

Ah no be Sarkodie that❤️

freedom_lifestyle_world laughed:

Me in another body

Sarkodie marks daughter's birthday with a trip to the safari park

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Sarkodie celebrated the 7th birthday of his daughter Titi by giving her a treat at the safari park.

In a video and a series of pictures that emerged online, they were spotted feeding the animals there as they played games.

Many fans of the rapper admired how much of a great father he was as he spent quality time with her.

