Ghanaian musician Akwaboah has revealed why he decided to become a musician like his father and grandfather

Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr. added that he did not have it rosy when he decided to take this path

The Posti Me hitmaker disclosed that he literally stay hungry for a year when building his solid brand as a musician

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian musician, Akwaboah who comes from a family of legendary musicians says his musical journey has been challenging which forced him to transition from being an instrumentalist to a full-time musician.

Ghanaian musician Akwaboah looks dapper in these photos. source: fashiongurughana

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In an exclusive interview with GTV, he disclosed that he had to pay the price of “staying hungry for the year to become an artist” to wit not having enough money to fend for himself.

Being an instrumentalist, playing for people and they will give you small money so I said this job I no go do again. I literary came home with nothing and it was not as if I had some money somewhere to spend.

I stayed behind to write my songs. When people call me for shows as an instrumentalist I say no, I want to become an artiste and stayed hungry for like a year, he said.

Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr. popularly known in showbiz as Akwaboah added that it took him seven years to build his brand to its current status and advised budding artists not to be trends driven but take their time to “cook” their unique crafts.

As a songwriter, Akwaboah has Becca’s hit song “Daa ke Daa”, and DSP Kofi Sarpong’s” Ayeyi Ndwom” among others to his credit. He also played both locally and internationally as a keyboardist.

Diana Hamilton Reveals Reasons Why She Won't Talk About National Cathedral, Video Drops

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Singer Diana Hamilton of "My Meditations" who has said she won't participate in the ongoing discussion about the national cathedral.

She clarified her reasons for remaining silent about the subject for so long and implied that she is lacking information.

She explained why she had previously declined to comment on the National Cathedral since she did not know much about it or about the problems surrounding it.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh