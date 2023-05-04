A confident male student of Ejisuman Senior High School in Ghana's Ashanti Region has exhibited flawless freestyle

He filmed himself performing with energy and enthusiasm to a vibey tune on his TikTok account with over 3,000 followers

The footage, which gained over 900 views and more than 30 comments from netizens, received compliments

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A talented male student of Ejisuman Senior High School in Ghana has exhibited his amazing freestyle movements to an audience on TikTok.

The young student performed to a vibey tune with energy and enthusiasm in his uniform at the establishment.

Ejisuman student displays confidence

In a clip spotted by YEN.com.gh, he portrayed that getting the steps right is important to grabbing people's attention.

Ejisuman SHS student dances to vibey tune in TikTok video. Photo credit: omar_teo_jnr.

Source: TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

As seen in the footage, the young student delivered several adorable moves during his freestyle.

More than 30 people commented on the video, which received over 900 views on the video hosting platform.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from online users

Just_DoIT said:

Heat

18 WebCyt reacted:

Show dem. Asa Nana

Samjoe said:

This is nice paa. Wow.

user7914411397408 commented:

Pull up bro.

Nana Akua❤️

Ala, best dancer.

Skilful schoolboy shows off dance moves

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that a schoolboy delighted his audience when he delivered impressive dance moves in a TikTok video with massive views and comments.

AbdulKarim8393's TikTok account was dancing while wearing a school uniform.

The adolescent can be seen dancing in unison to the cheerful music in the video that YEN.com.gh has access to. The footage seen by YEN.com.gh shows the teenager synchronously dance to the upbeat

Old video of high school girl's dance moves with Dancegod Lloyd wows many

In another story published on YEN.com.gh, an old video of Regina, a confident and vivacious Ghanaian girl, performing with well-known entertainer Dancegod Lloyd surfaced online.

When the gifted young woman performed with the well-known dancer, she was a senior in high school.

After the video of the girl dancing in class went viral, she gained notoriety online. Numerous people watched her video, including Dancegod Lloyd's. In a subsequent performance alongside the internationally renowned Ghanaian dancer, the girl enthralled her audience.

In the old clip with Dancegod Lloyd, she confidently delivered enthralling moves that impressed her senior entertainer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh