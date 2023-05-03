A beautiful young nurse with the TikTok name Dancingnurse has displayed energy-filled dance moves in a video online

She recorded a performance while wearing her working attire and fashionable shoes for the moment

The video has received over 43,000 views and tons of comments from internet users, many of whom praised her

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

One talented female nurse with the TikTok name Dancingnurse has garnered attention for her interesting dance skills after she posted a video busting some moves.

She danced to the song Soweto by talented Nigerian singer Victony while donning her working uniform and trendy footwear.

Dancingnurse delights her followers

She began by spreading her arms before going straight into thrilling her audience with her moves.

Pretty nurse with super energy exhibits dance moves in adorable TikTok video. Photo credit: dancingnurse.

Source: TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Her steps became more complex as she continued to show off many moves during her incredible freestyle.

Dancingnurse posted the video to her TikTok account, where she has amassed a following of more than 488,000.

''Happiness is free,'' the bubbly lady captioned the video on her exciting platform.

Many commenters who have seen the adorable clip noted the lady is truly gifted.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of Dancingnurse on TikTok

Tisfiny posted:

All your patients don't need an injection; do this dance move, walla, dey are fine, you can dance nurse.

Mystery Ghal commented:

You're going to be a superstar someday .

Zee Black reacted:

I just followed you.

lieben009 said:

Keep it up, my dear.

User5305021617017 Ummi commented:

Hmmm, anty nurse, well done.

chideraella542 said:

The energy is for me.

@marieb022 reacted:

We can do it best .

Iwalewa said:

Wow, nurse o.

Akudochinemezu said:

Yes, you killed it❤️.

Loveyaya posted:

Na you I wan marry na. Shake it, dear. Nice dance.

Nanji yen taroh posted:

Love, you're a pretty damsel

User3287150545754 said:

What is the time of this sound?

user3410861500996 reacted:

Nice moves, beautiful nurse

Blessed said:

Great job, Donna. Work weh I send you be this. Abeg na cruise oo.

Plus-size lady with super curvy hips shows off dance moves

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a gorgeous plus-size lady named The Real Liso on TikTok celebrated her curvy figure by sharing videos of herself dancing in eye-catching ensembles.

The captivating videos show her attractive figure in the clothes as she danced to upbeat music.

The Real Liso, who has accepted her physique, showed that she could dance while staying balanced. In the video, she proudly displayed her plus-size frame.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh