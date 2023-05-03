A self-assured female student of Edinaman Senior High School in Ghana has displayed her charming dance moves

She filmed herself dancing to Ghanaian performer Dancegod Lloyd's Eheati song, featuring Afrobeast

Her enthralling footage gained over 3,000 views and more than 100 reactions from netizens on YouTube

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A confident female student of Edinaman Senior High School in Ghana has exhibited her dance moves and simple sartorial selection in a video on YouTube.

The talented student vibed to Ghanaian performer Dancegod Lloyd's Eheati song , which features Afrobeast.

Edinaman SHS student dances like a professional

In the footage seen by YEN.com.gh, she dances with enthusiasm and energy like a professional like Dancegod Lloyd.

Edinaman SHS student dances to 'Eheati' by Singer Dancegod Lloyd. Photo credit: High School Observer (YouTube).

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The teen dancer moved her arms and legs while grinning broadly during her performance.

Her YouTube subscribers gave her video more than 100 replies and over 3,000 views.

Watch the video below:

Pretty nurse exhibits dance moves in adorable TikTok video

In another story, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a talented female nurse with the TikTok Dancingnurse garnered attention for her interesting dance skills after posting a video busting some moves.

She danced to the song Soweto by talented Nigerian singer Victony while donning her working uniform and trendy footwear.

Before immediately enthralling the audience with her skills, she spread her arms in front of them. As she continued to display a variety of moves during her amazing freestyle, her steps became more intricate.

Dancingnurse posted the video to her TikTok account, where she has amassed a following of more than 488,000.

Plus-size lady with super curvy hips shows off dance moves

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a gorgeous plus-size lady named The Real Liso on TikTok celebrated her curvy figure by sharing videos of herself dancing in eye-catching ensembles.

She danced to peppy music in the engaging videos while flaunting her gorgeous form. The Real Liso, who has come to terms with her physicality, demonstrated her ability to balance herself while dancing. She enthusiastically flaunted her plus-size physique in the video.

The vibrant woman showed off her natural beauty, fashion sense, and unmade-up face as she danced. At the time of this publication, the viral video had received more than 1,419 comments and over 322,000 views.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh