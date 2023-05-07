Kwabena Kwabena's red carpet look at the 24VGMAs has sparked massive reactions on social media

The 'Adult Music' hitmaker was captured wearing a pink long-sleeved top and a coloured pair of bell trousers

Ghanaians claimed his outfit was feminine as they gave him nicknames, while others expressed their displeasure on how he looked

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena turned heads online after a video of him rocking a pink feather top and multicoloured trousers emerged online.

He was spotted on the red carpet of the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Kwabena Kwabena rocks pink feather top and coloured trousers on the red carpet. Image Credit: @ronnieiseverywhere_official

Source: Instagram

Kwabena Kwabena rocks a coloured outfit on the red carpet

The 'Afraid To Lose You' hitmaker was captured wearing a long-sleeved pink feather top. The top was loose, and the sleeves were loose as well.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He paired it with a multicoloured pair of bell trousers and completed his look with a black pair of shoes.

To accessorise his look, he wore rings on his fingers and layered necklaces around his neck.

Below is a video of Kwabena Kwabena's VGMA red carpet look.

Ghanaians share their views on Kwabena Kwabena's VGMA red carpet look

Ghanaians were not pleased with his red carpet look, as they gave him a nickname based on his look which they claimed was feminine.

_lewis_sa stated:

From Kwabena Kwabena - Abena Abena

maameabenaanyarko said:

Hwan na se Aho)f3 patri top no ‍♀️

vugattiy remarked:

Now the gays are gaining more confidence in this country hun !!

collegebwoy_kojo said:

The shirt is giving the vibe of auntie Fri me so ko

maame_pokuaa_adjoa remarked:

This is Abena Kwabena

tassy__official said:

. Ghana celebrities won’t kill us

richgurlyasmin remarked:

these celebrities are doing something papa

daniel.agyei.1690671 stated:

Ahh what is really going on in Ghana now/?

Piesie Esther's red carpet look at the VGMAs causes stir

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Gospel musician Piesie Esther stole the show as she rocked a calf-length ponytail and green corset dress on the red carpet of the 24VGMA.

While many Ghanaians admired how beautiful she looked, others could not help but give her a name for the long hair she rocked.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh