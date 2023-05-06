A senior ranked officer of the Ghana Police Service has reportedly shot and killed a Constable

The reports on the incident that happened in the Western North Region show that it happened on Friday, May 5, 2023

It is not clear why the ASP shot and killed the Constable but police sources say the two had been engaged in a heated argument before the shooting

It has emerged that a police Constable was shot dead by his superior, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) on Friday, May 5, 2023.

The incident, according to reports monitored by YEN.com.gh, happened in the Western North Region.

The two officers had been travelling from Bibiani to Sefwi Wiawso after completing an undisclosed operation.

Creative image of a gun and bullets and a shot of a police officer from his back. Source: Getty Images, Facebook/@GhPoliceService.

Source: UGC

Information on the incident is scanty, however, Citi News reports that ASP, whose name has been withheld, engaged the now-deceased Constable in a heated verbal exchange over his behaviour.

Source: YEN.com.gh