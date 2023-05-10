A talented Accra High student named Y.r.nlution4 on TikTok demonstrated his impressive waist moves in a video online

The teenager jammed to Overdose by Nigeria's Mavin Records, featuring Crayon, Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Magixx & Boy Spyce

His video raked up over 6,000 views, with many viewers applauding the boy in the comments area

A student of Accra High School has demonstrated his impressive waist moves in a video that has received views and comments from social media users.

The teenager can be seen dancing while wearing his school uniform in the footage spotted by YEN.com.gh.

Accra High student vibes to 'Overdose'

He vibed to the song Overdose by Mavin Records, featuring Crayon, Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Magixx & Boy Spyce.

Accra High School student whines his waist as he dances in video. Photo credit: y.r.nlution4.

Source: TikTok

His incredible dance moves have been viewed more than 6,000 times by scores of online users. Throughout the routine, he impressed his audience as he looked confidently into the camera.

The footage garnered over 40 comments and received many praises from his audience.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of Accra High student

Agya Owusu commented:

Nice one, bro.

Philip Blaq said:

Wow please, a video for me, dear.

Manyɛ❤️Oye❤ posted:

Should I come for training .

Sara Abben282 reacted:

I hope you can teach me.

L U T I✨ O N · said:

Oh, I’ll teach you plenty.

Just_ricaaaa posted:

Well done.

Asa_leen reacted:

I rep Yagss, can we be friends.

L U T I✨ O N replied:

Yes, we can .

Őffįćåļ Ãđwöă Wï - Fí❤❤ commented:

I love your dance can you pls teach me?

L U T I✨ O N · replied:

Yes, I can teach you.

Abigailotuplang2 said:

The teachers that r on tiktok

L U T I✨ O N · replied:

Oh, just for fun after learning .

Margaret Asare commented:

Waist moves nu .

Naa cutie reacted:

Eiiiii Caleb.

L U T I✨ O N replied:

Yes maa

User690689538741 reacted:

Eeeii senior caleb the waist.

St Louis SHS student dances to 'Sability'

In another story, YEN.com.gh published that a confident female student of St Louis Senior High School in Ghana exhibited her dance moves and wardrobe choices in a video on TikTok.

The young student performed to Nigerian singer Ayra Starr's Sability song in the video, changing into multiple outfits.

Source: YEN.com.gh