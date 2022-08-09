Ghanaian rapper Lyrical Joe has thrown shots at fellow rapper Amerado in a new song titled baboon

The two heavyweight rappers have been involved in a feud for a while now, and it does not look like they will make up anytime soon

The new song by Lyrical Joe has thrown social media into a frenzy as Ghanaians reacted to the lyrical content of the song

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanain rapper Lyrical Joe has gone for the head of fellow rapper Amerado in a new song titled Baboon.

Joe did not intend to give space for a comeback as he aimed to obliterate Amerado with the lyrically packed 'diss' song.

Lyrical Joe & Amerado Source: ameradoburner, youngwarlock

Source: Instagram

The song has thrown social media into a frenzy as Joe's lyrical missile excited many rap fans who were all for the beef.

The two Ghanaian rap giants have been feuding for a while now, and it does not look like the lyrical war between them will stop anytime soon.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Lyrical Joe's 'Baboon' is a reply to Amerado's 'Kyidom' in which he rained insults on Joe and Kofi Mole. Lyrical Joe's song has been trending on Twitter for hours as folks reacted in awe at Joe's wordplay, similies and metaphors. See Video Here

Twitter Raves Over Lyrical Joe's 'Baboon'

AsieduMends expressed excitement:

Lyrical Joe just replied Amerado , vawulence fc we’re proud of this moment … Letsgeeuuxx

Opresii said:

Lyrical Joe ein wordplay be crazy

maclord_xavier quoted some of the song's lyrics:

Lyrical Joe say the distance between Kumasi then Accra be the same gap between Amerado and sense. Naa chale the vawulence is on

Brefo20 was impressed:

Coming at Lyrical Joe twice means you are bold. A rapper that dissed rappers in 2 countries make them all go bed? Dissing strongman and LJ within a month is some bold sh*t. Eeii

In other news, Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has sparked reactions on popular social media platform Twitter over a show in Tanzania.

According to the reports, the Nigerian singer was billed to perform in Tanzania, but he was nowhere to be found, and fans ended up leaving the show in anger.

Video from the show stirred reactions as many raised questions as to why the Buga crooner would miss the show.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh