TikTok user Hilda Ama Sakyi is a St Louis Senior High School student in Ghana who loves dancing

The talented learner has posted several videos on her active and entertaining platform to engage her audience

According to a viewer who watched one of her clips, Sakyi is a good dancer and would love to take lessons from her

Hilda Ama Sakyi, a TikTok user who claims to be a St Louis Senior High School student in Ghana, has delivered videos showing her dance routines.

One of the multiple clips shows her jamming to the trending Tiktok song Ewa Jo by Nigerian singer Kayla Hallam.

Sakyi shows off confidence

The young learner did not shy away from facing the camera as she danced confidently to delight her audience. She delivered flawless dance moves.

St Louis SHS student dances to 'Ewa Jo' by singer Kayla Hallam in TikTok video. Photo credit: hildaamasakyi.

Source: TikTok

Hilda Ama Sakyi danced in a room where a fridge is spotted behind her. Her choice of look included two different outfits.

After posting the video on her platforms, her admirers praised her dance moves in the comments section. One young man asked if she could be his dance teacher.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below the video.

People gush over Sakyi's dance moves

Official_Khin_Sarp posted:

Can I join you so we can dance together .

Addae Patrick commented:

I like your dance.

User1350421958351 said:

Keep it up.

Nanavibs said:

Can you be my teacher? I like the way you move and dance.

Wizzy Waddle stated:

Show dem.

