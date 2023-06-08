A nurse in Canada with roots in Ghana has recounted her Ghanaian cousin's gorgeous customary wedding that happened in Ghana

The health practitioner, with the TikTok handle onlyonemanassa, narrated the events at the occasion in Twi

Since posting the video on her thrilling account, her growing followers have not been able to hold themselves from cackling

Manassa, a nurse in Canada with Ghanaian roots, has recounted events at her cousin's beautiful traditional wedding in Ghana last year.

The bubbly health worker has become an online sensation because of her Twi-speaking efforts in her TikTok videos.

She chronicled her Ghanaian cousin's wedding to his gorgeous bride in videos posted to her TikTok account, which has over 180,000 followers. It felt like a day at ''my cousin's traditional wedding''.

From the 'adowa' dancers to the bridal maids carrying gifts and the groomsmen, the TikToker captured practically every small detail.

Manassa also filmed when the husband-to-be placed the ring on the bride's finger to make her his wife officially.

"Traditional Ghanaian Wedding, Twi-brofo version," she captioned one of the videos on TikTok.

The video accentuating her cousin's wedding and her Twi accent received views like her many other clips in which she speaks the local Ghanaian language.

Watch the video below:

People found her Twi accent funny

More than 300,000 people had seen the footage at the time of this report. The clip also gathered 33,000 likes and 354 comments. Peeps who watched it could not contain their laughter.

Ticiah reacted:

Eyyyyy Ghanafuo .

Adwoavim said:

Too funny. Herh. You buried the Twi dialect.

AsanteMoola said:

I laugh and enter the IMF office.

Adwoadhat posted:

I'm proud to be Ashanti ni .

BABA said:

I love this Twi version.

Manassa replied:

Medaase(to wit, thank you).

Glory Godsman OK commented:

So nice, and you did well. I can't wait for your wedding .

user8453392315355 said:

Gradually , you've done well.

Christie__o mentioned:

Such a beautiful culture, and well done! With the voiceover!

Manassa replied:

Thank you, Christie! coming from you, that means a lot.

Xzennz posted:

We understand every report madeviewers happyon your progress.

Manassa replied:

Thank you!

TheLordzBeauty said:

You're adorable I love this ❤️.

Manassa #NurseNass · Creator

Thank you, beauty!

Big baby❤️ mentioned:

You are very pretty ❣️.

Manassa replied:

Thank you, beauty!.

Nola Viva gushed:

How beautiful .

Manassareplied:

Thank you, beauty!.

Kofi Oppong Kwateng asked:

Are you in Ghana now, madam?

Manassa replied:

This was last year in May.

Akuaba asked:

Can we be friends?

Manassa said:

Of course

Stella_Gray observed:

You resemble your grandmother.

Manassa replied:

Thank you .

Jamaican babe posted:

You look good

Manassa replied:

Medaase.

Abena Roxie said:

Kelly's wedding.

Manassa replied:

Yes!

