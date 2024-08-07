Nhyira Marfo Okyere, one of the led singers of the gospel group Team Eternity, has been reported dead

Nhyira reportedly passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, August 7, 2024

The news of her passing has sparked sadness among a section of Ghanaians on social media

YEN.com.gh has learned of the reported passing of gospel singer Nhyira Marfo Okyere, of Team Eternity fame.

Nhyira, a prominent lead singer and co-founder of the beloved Ghanaian gospel group, reportedly passed away around midnight on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

Team Eternity has reportedly lost one of its lead singers, Nhyira Marfo Okyere Photo source: Nhyira Obaa Marfo

Source: Facebook

The news of her passing, initially shared by blogger Zhikay Ikejunior on Facebook, has sent shockwaves through the gospel music community.

While the exact cause of her death remains undisclosed, the news has left fans and fellow musicians in a state of profound grief.

Nhyira performed on August

Nhyira's last public appearance was at a gospel event on Sunday, August 4, 2024, now her final ministration.

Her powerful performances and heartfelt worship have touched countless lives, making her sudden departure now particularly poignant.

This tragic news comes just over a year after Team Eternity suffered another significant loss. According to Ghana Music, Kevin Adiamah, another cherished member of the group, passed away on June 14, 2023, due to health complications.

There has been no official statement from Nhyira's family or the remaining members of Team Eternity as of now.

Ghanaians saddened by Team Eternity's loss

The news of Nhyira's passing got many followers of Team Eternity saddened. Some shared their condolences.

appiah813 said:

Aaeiiii again, why? Some where last year the team lost a member & this to hmmm😢😢Rip🕊

travelwithkwabena said:

Let's just keep them up in your prayers 🙏🏾

El Song Akosua Adepa said:

This very pic is from their recent visit to Knust right?🥺🥺🥺🥺

Source: YEN.com.gh