Nhyira Marfo Okyere: Team Eternity Singer Reportedly Passes Away Days After Performance
- Nhyira Marfo Okyere, one of the led singers of the gospel group Team Eternity, has been reported dead
- Nhyira reportedly passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, August 7, 2024
- The news of her passing has sparked sadness among a section of Ghanaians on social media
YEN.com.gh has learned of the reported passing of gospel singer Nhyira Marfo Okyere, of Team Eternity fame.
Nhyira, a prominent lead singer and co-founder of the beloved Ghanaian gospel group, reportedly passed away around midnight on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.
The news of her passing, initially shared by blogger Zhikay Ikejunior on Facebook, has sent shockwaves through the gospel music community.
While the exact cause of her death remains undisclosed, the news has left fans and fellow musicians in a state of profound grief.
Nhyira performed on August
Nhyira's last public appearance was at a gospel event on Sunday, August 4, 2024, now her final ministration.
Her powerful performances and heartfelt worship have touched countless lives, making her sudden departure now particularly poignant.
This tragic news comes just over a year after Team Eternity suffered another significant loss. According to Ghana Music, Kevin Adiamah, another cherished member of the group, passed away on June 14, 2023, due to health complications.
There has been no official statement from Nhyira's family or the remaining members of Team Eternity as of now.
Ghanaians saddened by Team Eternity's loss
The news of Nhyira's passing got many followers of Team Eternity saddened. Some shared their condolences.
appiah813 said:
Aaeiiii again, why? Some where last year the team lost a member & this to hmmm😢😢Rip🕊
travelwithkwabena said:
Let's just keep them up in your prayers 🙏🏾
El Song Akosua Adepa said:
This very pic is from their recent visit to Knust right?🥺🥺🥺🥺
