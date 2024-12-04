John Mahama holds gospel singer and producer Nacee in high esteem for his talent in music

In a recent interview, the NDC flagbearer described Nacee as one of the best in Ghana when it comes to music

Mahama was speaking about the singer's contribution to his political campaigns through hit songs

Former President John Dramani Mahama has commended gospel singer Nacee for his significant contributions to his campaigns.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer praised Nacee for always helping his campaigns with songs that catch attention, including the popular tracks Onaapo and Kwen Kwen, which he released a few months ago.

Mahama declares Nacee as the best

In a recent interview with Sunrise FM in Koforidua, Mahama highlighted Nacee's musical prowess and sound engineering skills, describing him as "one of the best in Ghana."

"He's very talented and one of the best in Ghana...whenever someone excels at what they do, it's important to acknowledge and commend their work," Mahama stated.

He disclosed that he contacts Nacee to compose campaign songs during election periods, praising the musician's commitment to understanding the party's manifesto and vision.

Mahama emphasised Nacee's thoroughness, noting that the artiste conducts extensive research to ensure his music accurately reflects the party's message.

"He does thorough research and always brings out the best in his work," the NDC flagbearer added.

Responding to the praise, Nacee took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude.

"I am deeply touched by your generous remarks, Your Excellency," the gospel singer wrote.

Watch the video below:

Fans hail Nacee after Mahama praise

After seeing the video, many people seemed to agree with Mahama's opinion about Nacee. Some of them also shared their praises under the post.

@miki_djan said:

"Hit upon hit upon hit."

@Allison94577523 said:

"Bawumia no go say this about the people that follow him or work with him."

@FestusLibido said:

"The way I love Nacee no ...I can't explain."

@PhredWin said:

"Nacee🔥💯 Greatest. Boys Boys for Mahama 2024🇯🇴✌️."

@nanayaw4469 said:

"Musician mu Pro max...God bless you Chairman Nacee."

@mensurohwee said:

"Even other parties won't deny that the songs dey be. Nacy ankasa you be superhuman."

@ManLikeBuju said:

"Nacee, the best musician in Ghana…he is underrated for me. He deserves more."

Mahama pulls massive crowd in Kumasi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama had shaken the Ashanti Region with a six-day campaign tour.

On the second day of his tour, thousands of supporters joined him for a walk and a rally at the Kumasi Jubilee Park.

Mahama, who also visited Manhyia Palace, was surprised by the big crowd and could not help but express his elation during his speech.

