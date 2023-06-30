Videos of Gyakie's manager, Mirror, being roughed up by security at Afro Nation Portugal have emerged on social media

This happened after Mirror reportedly clashed with the security at the event grounds

The video has sparked massive reactions online as many Ghanaians send in their prayers while others talked about it being a matter of race

Sad videos have emerged after Mirror, the manager of Ghanaian songstress Gyakie, was assaulted by security at Afro Nation Portugal.

Gyakie's manager Mirror at Afro Nation Portugal. Image Credit: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Gyakie's Manager Mirror clashes with Afro Nation Portugal security

According to sources, he was manhandled after a misunderstanding between himself and security at Afro Nation Portugal. However, details which led to the clash have not been revealed yet.

In the videos that emerged online, Mirror was forcefully pinned down with his face on the ground.

Reports indicate that he has since been rushed to the hospital to seek immediate medical attention.

However, many Ghanaians pray for Gyakie's manager's safety and well-being as they use social media to empathise with him.

Below is the ugly scene between security at Afro Nation Portugal and Gyakie's Manager Mirror.

Current state of Gyakie's Manager Mirror

However, according to George Britton, the manager of Ghanaian singer Camidoh, Mirror is doing well.

In a Facebook post, he wrote:

"Mirror is very fine now!!! Party continues."

Gyakie to perform at Afro Nation Portugal

Meanwhile, Gyakie is billed to perform at Afro Nation Portugal on Friday, June 30, 2023, to thousands of revellers.

Ghanaians react to sad video of Mirror getting roughed up by Afro Nation Portugal security

Many people who watched the video compared it to a similar incident that happened to African-American man George Floyd, who passed away on May 25, 2020, after a police officer placed his knee on his neck.

People hinted that the race card was pulled in this instant and they believed the situation could have been handled differently.

Others also wished him strength and hoped that he was doing okay.

amadede___55 stated:

This is a similar thing happened to George Floyd, nowadays policemen are becoming unbecoming

talktalk_house remarked:

In Whatever you do, do not apply instant justice!! Race might be a factor here but we’re human first !! Let him breathe!! ( reminds me of George Floyd)

mc_judu stated:

How can afronation be held at anti black places like Portugal or Angentina

mmanuel_qweku_agyei_frimpong said:

These people will come to our country freely walk around and do whatever they want then watch them just look at this so disgusting

blinks_333 said:

The man is even tired at the end ‍♂️, as dem leave am see the way ein body free am

runtownlon remarked:

Yet Ghanaians would be supporting them in World Cup

_jenni_phyer_ stated:

Reminds me of George FloydGod abeg

missvida321 commented:

I think they assumed him to be a normal person..cus if they knew he was an artiste manager they wouldn't have treated him that way....hmm speedy recovery to him

Source: YEN.com.gh