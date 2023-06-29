Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa reminisced about her last birthday party on her Instagram page

The content creator shared new photos from her archives in remembrance of her birthday celebration and launch of her sanitation business

Asantewaa also took the opportunity to thank all the vendors who made the event a success

Ghanaian content creator Asantewaa threw a huge flashy birthday party to commemorate her 29th birthday.

Before the event, the TikToker sent carefully curated invitation boxes to celebrities, including, Osebo the Zaraman, Tracey Boakye and football legend Asamoah Gyan.

The party hall was filled with celebs, friends and family on the D day.

Asantewaa looked regal in her costumes as she changed her dress twice, befitting a celebrant.

Although the content creator looked ravishing, many could not escape the sheer opulence of her birthday cake. Shaped like a medieval castle, the three-tier work of art was dotted with cute little towers and sparkly pearls.

Asantewaa took the opportunity to launch her new business. A sanitary product for toilet use.

Check out some photos from the party that she just reshared:

Netizens react to throwback photos from Asantewaa's 29th birthday celebration

As they congratulated her for pulling off such a beautiful ceremony, some used to opportunity to ask if her marital home was in good condition.

Queeneshun1 commented:

Congratulations God's grace overflow in your business.

qwerkhu_phrimps commented:

We didn't see any pic of you and your husband. Abeg tell us something, big sis.

amalove_93 commented:

Congratulations once again ma❤️❤️❤️

Judeheavens commented:

Na cake no de3 3si so no y3 d3n? Kyere3 s3, oh woow wooow woow ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ u really created memories.

Ghanaians perplexed over Asantewaa's husband's absence at her birthday party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported peeps reacted to seeing the TikTok star seated alone at the high table at her birthday party.

Asantewaa celebrated her 29th birthday with a star-studded birthday party that became the talk of the town.

One thing people talked about most was her husband's notable absence at the ceremony.

Many wondered if all was well in Asantewa's matrimonial home.

