Ghanaian woman Trudy, who resembles Nigerian actress, Kate Henshaw, made such a beautiful bride

The exquisite bride wore different classy outfits for her traditional wedding by top female fashion designers Pistis GH and Christie Brown

The style influencer's celebrity friends, including Jackie Appiah's stylist Afua Rida, was present at the luxurious wedding as a bridesmaid

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian bride Trudy and longtime heartthrob Jamel are trending with lavish wedding and custom-made outfits.

The beautiful bride made a bold fashion statement with her dresses for the traditional wedding, with top influencers and business executives in attendance.

Ghanaian bride Trudy and her handsome groom Jamel look adorable together. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian bride Trudy dazzles in a Kente dress

The beautiful bride with a perfect shape slayed in a multicoloured Kente gown with lemon green ruffled sleeves. She dressed like a princess with long braided hair styled with a yellow and red floral hair clip.

Ghanaian bride Trudy completed her look with flawless makeup and gold jewellery pieces as she danced elegantly in the viral video.

Ghanaian bride Trudy looks exquisite in a lace dress

For her second look, the glowing bride looked flamboyant in a spaghetti strap lace dress styled with a colourful African print bustier.

The chic lace dress was matched with an embroidered wax print corset that gave the dress a fantastic finish by adding a lovely fitting overlay.

The handsome groom looked dapper in green agbada as they were welcomed to the reception grounds with a traditional dance.

Meet the beautiful bridesmaids and classy wedding guests

The pretty bridesmaids were seen in breathtaking pink corseted dresses and charming hairstyles to support their friend, Trudy, on her big day.

Check out the dignitaries at the luxurious wedding

A host of Ghanaian politicians, dignitaries and celebrities were spotted at the lavish wedding over the weekend.

Some social media users have commented on the trending wedding videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

_mis.fiba_ stated:

One of the best weddings ever seen …The culture is screaming everywhere

Celestine Oduro stated:

I love the dress ❤️❤️❤️

Jacy. Ad stated:

The dress

Maameiv stated:

She's too elegant ❤️

natural_mz_ruthlawson stated:

so beautiful. She looks like Kate Henshaw to me.

_rainbows_nd_love stated:

Oh wow. Everything about this look elegant

Beauty and brushes stated:

Giving me Kate Henshaw look alike and also Jackie Appiah vibes, but you nailed it, as usual, babe

Dionnediosa stated:

She resembles you, you know but I also see a bit of Omoni

afia_stylish stated:

There’s something about simplicity

Amoahamoah stated:

This is different, and it’s given luxury. I love the whole look. She is gorgeous.

bBeesGlamhub stated:

So dreamy not the regular

bare2glamour stated:

This is unique

Ghanaian Bridesmaids Set New Trend With Their Lace Skirts As Bride Rocks Beaded Kente Gown And Pixie Cut

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian bride Janet, who won her guests' admiration with her magnificent wedding appearance.

The bridesmaids and hype ladies looked elegant in stylish outfits and high heels.

Other social media users and Miss Africa 2016 Rebecca Asamoah have reacted to the wedding footage.

Ghanaian Bride Nadia Adongo Musah Slays In A Beaded Corseted Kente Dress And Shiny Gold Sculptural Gown

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nadia Adongo Musah, a gorgeous bride from Ghana who accessorised her bridal outfit with simple jewels.

The presidential aide wore three bespoke gowns to her traditional wedding, which went viral on social media.

Ghanaian personalities and politicians were sighted at the opulent traditional wedding in Accra in April 2023, including Ghana's Second Lady Samira Bawumia.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh