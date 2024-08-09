Rising Ghanaian musician King Paluta has been featured on a new song from rapper Tulenkey after teasing it on social media

The rapper and King Paluta combined to release their highly anticipated collaboration titled Muscatella on Friday, August 10, 2024

Fans expressed their excitement for the new collaboration and praised the two artistes for their talents

King Paluta continues to have an impressive 2024 with a new feature on rapper Tulenkey's new song.

King Paluta and Tulenkey had teased fans about a music collaboration for some time and built anticipation for its release.

King Paluta featured on Tulenkey's new song

Rapper Tulenkey released his latest single, Muscatella, on his official music streaming platforms on Friday, August 9, 2024. The song features fast-rising musician King Paluta.

The new song, Muscatella, marks the first musical collaboration between Tulenkey and King Paluta, who continues to make waves in the Ghanaian music scene.

Before its release, the two artistes shared teasers of themselves sitting and singing some parts of the song to excite their fans.

Below is the teaser of Tulenkey and King Paluta's Muscatellea:

Reactions to Tulenkey and King Paluta's song

Many fans were impressed with the new song and lavished praise on Tulenkey and King Paluta for their incredible talent and creativity. Others also highlighted the chemistry between the two artistes on the song. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these reactions below:

abrewatia_serwaa commented:

"This is lit🔥."

brew.boris commented:

"Keep dropping the hits like this🔥."

_yawbossman commented:

"Another banger."

mr_adansi01 commented:

"Another banger from @kingpalutamusic and my big boss @chief.tulenkey 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

guymor_haircut commented:

"Banger banger nonstop 🔥🔥🔥heat paluta."

eddiekhae commented:

"Smooothhhh🔥🔥"

mayablu_ commented:

"Tuuunnneee🥳💙."

oheneba_naasei commented:

"King Paluta be madddd…. See how he entered the track 🔥👏."

dierhich_music commented:

"Stubborn boys at the back 🔥🔥🔥."

jemima_abenaa commented:

"Love love love"

cidipani commented:

"@king Paluta make all rappers start de sing."

yawstann commented:

"Rappers singing by force😢king paluta highly Inspired."

