Ghanaian musician Sefadzi Abena Amesu, popularly known as Sefa, looked frightened when a man walked behind her for a dance

The singer quickly turned and avoided the man, making her security guards come to her aid

Some Ghanaians have reacted to the video, which has garnered a lot of reaction on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian musician Sefadzi Abena Amesu, popularly known as Sefa, looked frightened when an unknown man sneaked up on her while she danced and performed on stage.

Sefa Photo credit: sammykaymedia

Source: Instagram

Trending videos featured Sefa running from a man, referred to as Alhaji by Ghanaian blogger Sammy Kay Media, who sneaked up on her to dance with her.

The beautiful singer and talented performer, who is adored by her fans, was unaware of the excited man approaching her with his arms open and ready to dance with her from behind. She quickly turned away in fright and stopped singing.

The unknown man, who wore a red Jalabia and a Kufi, seemed harmless and was only enjoying himself at the show, but his actions were unpredictable.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Sefa's reaction prompted the immediate intervention of her security men, who came to her rescue and removed the man from the stage.

Watch the video of Sefa escaping a dance below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Sefa's video

Netizens who reacted to the video found it funny and made hilarious statements about the man's outfit and attitude

desexyjournalist commented:

When the Imam said no one should wear Jalabia and Camboo nu, this is what he meant ooo Eii Kweku Pinky Wo Malam Da wase

nephron_official commented:

Alhaji get high current

kalezgh commented:

them dey come give you fever you dy run

stan_bills commented on the security men's professionalism:

Very poor security. It’s about time artists stop taking their personal security for granted. Assuming the guy was in to harm her, he would have hit his target long ago. # Think Security, Think High Tech

Excited Fan Performs On Stage With Singer Sefa

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that a delighted fan performed on stage with Sefa at the Asafotufiam musical festival. The young man Sefa invited to the stage danced merrily next to her. Social media users shared the hilarious performance video and praised Sefa for making the guy happy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh