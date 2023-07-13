Kumerican rapper Yaw Tog revealed that he can choose to return to school at his free will

He added that if he wants to further his education, no school would reject him since he has good grades

People stated that it was possible for him to juggle school and music, while others were not happy with his choice

Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog has stated that if he were to return to schooling and pursue a university degree, no university would reject him.

Yaw Tog reveals he has good grades

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Yaw Tog revealed that he obtained excellent grades after writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

He completed Opoku Ware School in 2021, where he studied the General Arts programme.

The 'Sore' hitmaker stated that if he decided to pursue a university degree, no school would refuse him admission.

"The grades are on my phone, I can show them to you after the interview," he told Andy Dosty.

Below is the interview of Yaw Tog being asked about his grades and intentions of furthering his education.

People react to Yaw Tog's statements in the interview

Many people took to the comment section to advise Yaw Tog about schooling and work-life balance.

They stated that it was possible for him to go to school and still focus on music.

Others were also not happy with his response and decision.

buju_barnes said:

You may add schooling to working. It's feasible....)kyena nti.....For tomorrow's sake...

ezekielagyapo stated:

He’s talking to him like he’s a child that he wants to advise ah … where is your father s3n?

alves_is_here said:

Wait till u apply, and they don’t admit you.

enochmillz commented:

Combining the two is much okay

healthforevergh stated:

These questions di3r ....

e_enorkplim said:

Even Harvard?

music_alexandr remarked:

Eiiihhhhh hmm.

"I quit school because of my mental health" - Yaw Tog reveals

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Tog opened up about the struggles of deciding not to further his education and focus on music.

He stated that ever since he made that decision, he has received negative feedback from Ghanaians, and this has affected his mental health and made him depressed.

