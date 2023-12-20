A snippet of King Promise and Burna Boy's long-awaited collaboration has surfaced online

The project was whispered about by YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon as far back as four months ago

Netizens, excited by Burna Boy's melodic voice as he sang his verse in Twi, shared their thoughts

Ghanaian musician King Promise is rumoured to have a collaboration with Grammy-Award-winning Nigerian musician Burna Boy.

The news of the collaboration was whispered by renowned Youtuber Kwadwo Sheldon on his Twitter platform about four months ago.

Recently, a snippet of the song has been shared, whetting the appetite of fans eager to hear the full version.

Burna Boy sings in Twi on a song with King Promise

In the snippet shared by a Nigerian Twitter user, Burna Boy was heard delivering his guest verse on King Promise's song in the Twi dialect.

Speaking to Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, a music executive and entertainment analyst, about the excitement for the rumoured collaboration, he said:

"Another special feature of the song worth noting is that it samples an R2Bees classic I Dey Mad, which makes it all the more exciting."

Burna Boy, who has always been expressive about his love for Ghana, has already collaborated with the country's top aristes, including Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and M.anifest.

Even though King Promise's collaboration with the City Boys hitmaker is only a rumour, many fans can't wait to hear the song and have begun anticipating an official announcement from the artistes involved.

Netizens react to King Promise and Burna Boy's rumoured collaboration

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on the new collaboration.

Officialkirk_03 exclaimed:

Owww @kingpromise why you do as so we deserve better. Eiiih na this tune dey longtime wey you no release give us .

@kayyftbl remarked:

The twi part is the best thing I’ve ever heard

@Yesamugly wrote:

He’s fluent in twi much more than Shatta wale highest for a reason !!!

@Wesleydeycook said:

Odogwu do all

King Promise recruits Tiwa Savage and Sean Paul for Terminator Remix

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about King Promise's Terminator remix, which features global heavyweight Sean Paul and Nigeria's Tiwa Savage, who is heralded as the Queen of Afrobeats.

Fans of King Promise's mammoth hit record Terminator had mixed reactions to the remix, contrary to the explosive reception that was expected.

