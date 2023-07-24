Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy's children entertained many Ghanaians on social media with their dance moves

They were captured dancing to the musician's hit song Apotheke as they showed amapiano moves

Many people talked about how the video made them laugh, as others gushed over CJ's dance moves

A video of Stonebwoy's children, Catherine-Jidula Satekla and L. Janam Joachim Satekla Jnr, dancing to their father's hit song warms hearts.

In the video, Stonebwoy's children were seated as they displayed amapiano dance moves by making hand gestures and rolling their eyes.

Catherine-Jidula, known as CJ, danced with so much energy and passion, which caught the attention of many of her followers.

When the video moved in the direction of Janam, he also made hand gestures while smiling beautifully. He folded his arms as he moved his body while sitting down.

CJ looked beautiful in her black and pink knotless braids, and she wore a pink top and tight shorts, while her younger brother Janam wore a black t-shirt and bottoms.

Below is a video of Stonebwoy's children dancing to his hit song Apotheke.

Ghanaians admire CJ's dance moves in the video

Many people talked about how serious Catherine-Jidula's facial expressions were as she danced to the song.

Others also filled the comment section with laughing emojis as they talked about how CJ's moves made them laugh hard.

taniamaynard said:

She is a whole mood

deladembuor remarked:

Kyre3s3 if mommy can do it why not

deladembuor stated:

I suffer ooo grandma CJ

augustinafarnuuri stated:

Asem paanie

preediscai said:

My in oo cj give it to us girl

7499henrietta remarked:

Challenge over

wearevent90 said:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Is their facial expression for me? ❤❤✌

