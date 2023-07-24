Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie flaunted his driving skills on the streets of the U.S as he drove a Lamborghini Huracán

His team was also seen riding luxury sports cars as they headed to DMV Party In The Park

Ghanaian actor and comedian Kalybos and many of his die-hard fans hailed him in the comments

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie flaunted a luxury sports car in a video and photos, and this got many Ghanaians talking.

Sarkodie rides Lamborghini Huracán

A post he shared on his Instagram page comprised of a video of him driving a Lamborghini Huracán at top speed.

Other members of Sarkodie's team were also riding in sports cars, which they flaunted in the video.

In the video, he disclosed that they were en route to a concert dubbed DMV Party In The Park, which was held in the U.S.

The talented rapper thrilled partygoers at the concert with his smashing hit songs.

Below is a video of Sarkodie riding a luxury sports car in the U.S.

Ghanaians react to video and pictures of Sarkodie riding a sports car

Many of Sarkodie's fans hailed him in the comment section by referring to him as Landlord.

Others also gave him nicknames as Tema Community 9 Jay Z, among others.

Other curious fans asked whether he would be buying the Lamborghini and sending it to Ghana.

kalybos1 stated:

My Landlord hands down

bob_tuga remarked:

Sarkodie has been consistent in the music industry for far long. Best rapper in Africa. He is being real. We love you king sark ❤️❤️❤️

djpaak said:

Ma me lift erh

george_m_mclean stated:

AUGUST !! Waiting patiently for the LAMBO !!

kwasi_sarkcess_ remarked:

TEMA COMMUNITY 9 JAY-Z

b@sarkodie you copied your scarf from @djcozygram

anderson_asiedu_enoch stated:

Brand is solidified

firelord_kofi_amankwah commented:

Landlord is this the Lamborghini u dropping in August ..??.

