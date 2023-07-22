Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her family are having fun on their luxurious vacation in the United States of America

The wealthy family looked fabulous in expensive designer outfits and matching shoes in the stunning photos

Some social media users have commented on the trending family photos and videos circulating on social media

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her family are enjoying their lavish vacation in the United States of America.

The wealthy actress looked stunning in a floral print dress styled with a black Christian Dior fluffy hat.

She flaunted her multicoloured fabric gold leather chain shoulder flap Chanel bag valued at more than GH¢200,000 in the trending video.

Tracey Boakye, Frank Badu Ntiamoah and their lovely children rock designer outfits. Photo credit: @traceyboakye

Tracey Boakye's eldest son wore a black Calvin Klein T-shirt and matching trousers, while her daughter Nhyria slayed in a two-piece Gucci outfit and white sandals.

Mr Frank Badu Ntiamoah looked dapper in a blue tee shirt, black trousers and expensive sneakers.

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful family video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ampofo275 stated:

Tracey has impressed the entire country, who said change isn't possible. Meet the right partner n unwind with the compromise.

Phylisbiney stated:

Life is too short, my sister. Enjoy yourself ❤️❤️❤️

sarah__maana stated:

Their madam❤️❤️ soft life you deserve it

goldradiance_skincare stated:

So beautiful

obaa_afoduah_ stated:

ma gal and her fam

miss_philipa_ stated:

Our madam the rest are talkatives. @tracey_boakye, we love you

Mizsarahadu stated:

Land lady baakop3 the rest are air ladies no size obiaa boaa lol I love you k3k3

Aby. Narh stated:

God had indeed blessed you ❤️ travelling here and there God be with you and your family. It’s a forever thing

Watch the video below;

Tracey Boakye and her family rock designer outfits in a trending photo

The movie producer Tracey Boakye looked elegant in long African braids, a black top, denim jeans, and a Louis Vuitton tote bag.

Mr Frank Badu Ntiamoah and the lovely children wore classy denim outfits and expensive sneakers.

Tracey Boakye and her nanny rocked Louis Vuitton sandals in the viral photo.

