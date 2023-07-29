Michy shared a screenshot of Shatta Wale's post on her Instagram page and referred to him as Mantsɛ meaning king in Ga

She respected and thanked him for encouraging his fans to listen to her newly released song, Hustle

Many people commented saying that once Shatta Wale has spoken, they would stream her song

Versatile Ghanaian TV host and musician, Michy, has reacted after her baby daddy and dancehall musician Shatta Wale rallied behind her after releasing a new song.

Michy reacts to Shatta Wale supporting her music craft

Sharing a screenshot of Shatta Wale's post onto her Instagram feed, Michy, respected the gesture using the salute and the star eyes emojis.

She called the 'On God' hitmaker Mantsɛ which means king in Ga, and noted that he has indeed spoken, and people should listen to his words.

Michy also encouraged her fans to stream the song, Hustle and showed them where they could find the streaming link.

"Mants3 has spoken pls go run up those streams (link in my bio)," she wrote in the Instagram caption.

She added that her new song is the movement for the season, she said:

#hustle is the MOVEMENT for the SEASON ✊

Below is Michy's reaction to Shatta Wale's post supporting her music.

Ghanaians react to Michy sharing Shatta Wale's post on her Instagram feed

Many people shared how much the post made them emotional and they pleaded with Shatta Wale and Michy to mend their relationship.

See thoughts from Ghanaians below:

teeflex_29 said:

Pls if u know u see him as such(mants3) n u still hv some feelings for him pls try make it work for u guy wai pls cos u suit in de SM many3 swears ❤️

spicychilly200 stated:

Can someone pls tell me to stop smiling?❤️❤️❤️❤️

alhamdulilah_400 remarked:

This is what we want michy ❤️ Hopefully U will come In God’s Will

banafourba_kwame_ said:

BEST DAY OF MY LIFE .BEEN WAITING FOR THIS

fireladygh stated:

Awwwww am even teary right now, is this not beautiful? You two need to back together, congratulations dear @michygh

polleyjoe remarked:

Since Mantse has spoken we go listen saaa till till tillllll..!!!!@michygh

joshchrz stated:

@shattawalenima @michygh we need a collabo... ❤️❤️❤️

the_welaga said:

King Of Our Times Is In Support. Guys, let's go run up the streams

Michy flaunts bosoms in a cleavage-baring outfit

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Michy flaunted her bosoms in a cleavage-baring denim-themed outfit.

she wore a denim top and a skirt that flaunted her fine legs and curves.

