Shatta Wale's baby mama Michy got the internet buzzing when she stepped out in style for an interview at UTV

She rocked a denim top and skirt, a bucket hat and a wristwatch and bracelets to accessorise her look

Many people on social media drooled over her looks as they showered her with compliments

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Movement Showbiz host Michy turned heads online as she flaunted her bosoms and fine legs in an all-denim outfit.

Michy flaunts cleavage and fine legs in a denim outfit. Image Credit: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

Michy slays in denim top and skirt

Arriving at the premises of Despite Media for an interview on UTV Ghana, Michy arrived in her army-coloured jeep.

Getting down from her car, the versatile musician and TV host slayed a sleeveless top that had its front section laced together.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In the video, she paired the top with a denim skirt that had a thigh-high cut showing off her smooth curves and fine legs.

Michy completed her look with white and blue sneakers, a bucket hat, a wristwatch, and bracelets.

Below is a video of Michy flaunting her curves in a denim-themed outfit.

Ghanaians react to video of Michy flaunting her fine legs and bosoms in a denim top and skirt

Ghanaians on social media drooled over how gorgeous Michy looked in her outfit such that they showered compliments on her.

Others also called out the cameraman for being too invasive with his angles.

3dwoadaba_kojo said:

Full MEAL

simply_charys stated:

It's the winter hat for me in this hot Ghana weather

rmg_clement remarked:

The cameraman be bad paa oo. He no know sey we the youth we be smart ..you Dey take the camera go ein booooobs side saa why is there magnetic field over There

tomgla36 stated:

She is my crush but Shatta taught her mafia tactics

best.of.gh remarked:

She’s pretty

janet_baisie commented:

The camera man be bad pass

thankyouheavenly_father said:

I like what I see

marieange_gh remarked:

Money moves❤️

Michy advises young ladies against plastic surgery

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that, during an interview, Michy frowned on plastic surgery after she had gone under the knife.

Sharing her personal experience, she said that she went in for a bosom lift, which was a stressful procedure.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh