Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale headlined UCC UniLand Campus Fest on Saturday, July 22, 2023

He joined other prominent musicians, including Black Sherif, AMG Armani and CJ Biggerman

Viewers judged Shatta Wale's performance as one of the best as the crowd went wild when he stepped onto the stage

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale displayed his star power, leaving thousands of fans chanting his name at the end of his performance at UniLand Fest.

The dancehall artiste's stage delivery was top-notch, captivating the crowd from start to finish.

Shatta Wale's performance went above and beyond the musical festival scope as the audience synced into one massive fanbase united in purpose.

Shatta Wale was a powerful force to beckon with as he commanded the stage and dragged everyone in the crowd into his performance. From start to finish, Shatta owned the multitude.

His arch-enemy Arnold Asamoah Baidoo once praised him for staying relevant. Arnold Asamoah said that nobody could ignore Shatta Wale's talent and versatility. Adding that the dancehall act deserved his flowers for keeping his music alive.

Watch Shatta Wale's thrilling performance below:

Netizens reacted to how the crowd went wild when Shatta Wale performed at the UCC UniLand Fest

Many agreed that Shatta Wale still has the hearts of the youth, judging by how the crowd engaged with the musician's songs.

@lambectv1359 commented:

King Shatta Wale, reign forever.

@eatgob3 commented:

More heatttt

@Sessy123 commented:

Massive yesterday

@adjeiessandohlord5904 commented:

SM

Shatta Wale advises parents and shows off beautifully grown children in a TikTok video

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Shatta Wale's message to parents on nurturing talented kids like his.

The dancehall act spent some time with his children, Cherissa and Majesty, in the studio after reuniting with them.

In the video, Shatta Wale told parents to allow their kids to explore their talents. He added that their job as parents was to make sure that they guide them to be humble and respectful.

Many people fell in love with the video. Some pointed out similarities between Majesty's mannerisms and his father's.

