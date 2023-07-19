Shatta Wale's baby Mama Michy, in a video, playfully rebuked her son Majesty for doing his father's SM symbol while standing on a balcony with a crowd of people waving at him

Michy light-heartedly said Majesty had betrayed herand was siding with his father, adding that he should walk home himself

The video sparked mixed reactions from social media users, with some feeling Michy was trying to alienate the boy from her ex-lover

Shatta Wale's baby mama, Michy, in a video, was seen playfully rebuking her son, Majesty, for imitating his father's SM symbol while standing on a balcony and waving at a crowd of people. The incident garnered mixed reactions from netizens, with some expressing concern about Michy's response.

In the video, little Majesty was standing on a balcony as a cheerful crowd waved at him. Excited by the attention, the young boy spontaneously made the famous SM sign, which is synonymous with his father's label Shatta Movement. Michy humorously scolded her son, teasingly telling him that he had sold her out and was siding with his father. She even playfully suggested that Majesty should find his own way home.

However, the video did not sit well with some viewers, who speculated that Michy's reaction might be an attempt to alienate Majesty from his famous father.

Michy sparks reaction

Brown said:

This woman they bore me rough? If not because of Shatta Wale, who knows you in Ghana hr.

CYBEL DJANE commented:

This Michy seriously hummm smh

Nana Kwame Morgan wrote:

So what kraaaaa Shata wale take do Michy ?? Don’t involve the child in this

nanaachiakwofie commented:

This boy will break his mothers heart one day oo when he goes to look for his dad mummy just relax ooo

Shatta Wale and Majesty bond

In another story, Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale bonded with his two kids inside his plush mansion.

He was captured teaching his son, Majesty, how to drum, after which he displayed the skills he had learnt in a short time.

Many people talked about how involving of a father Shatta Wale is after they watched the video.

