Ohemaa Mercy Reveals She Has Received Only GH¢300 As Royalties From GHAMRO For The Past 16 Years
Music

by  Geraldine Amoah
  • Ghanaian gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy has revealed that since 2007, she has received only GH¢300 in royalties from GHAMRO
  • She added that despite her hit songs, that is the amount she has received for the past 16 years
  • The Yesu Mogya hitmaker, in an interview with Ghana Weekend, looked sad while talking about the royalty system in Ghana

Ghanaian gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy has shared her views on the irregular payment of royalties by the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO).

Ohemaa Mercy glowing in white outfits
Ohemaa Mercy opens up about how much royalties she has received from GHAMRO. Image Credit: @ohemaamercyofficial
Source: Instagram

Ohemaa Mercy speaks on royalty system in Ghana

In an interview with Ghana Weekend, Ohemaa Mercy said that since 2007, till date, she has only received a total of GH¢300 from GHAMRO.

She added that despite having several chart-topping songs, that was the amount she received from the agency.

“In 2007, I received GH¢300. And apart from that, up till now, I have never even bothered to go there. I have not received anything, and I am there," she said.

Meanwhile, Ohemaa Mercy dropped her debut album, Adamfo Papa, in November 2004, and it was a success, earning her seven nominations at the 2006 edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

Unfortunately, the Aseda hitmaker did not win in any of the categories she was nominated for.

About GHAMRO

GHAMRO is a non-profit organisation established in 1993 to collect and distribute royalties to Ghanaian musicians. The organisation’s mandate is to ensure that Ghanaian musicians are compensated when their music is used.

Meanwhile, in past and recent times, the royalties-sharing agency has been accused of inefficiency and corruption.

Below is a video of Ohemaa Mercy talking about the royalties she has received from GHAMRO.

Source: YEN.com.gh

