Ghanaian gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy has revealed that since 2007, she has received only GH¢300 in royalties from GHAMRO

She added that despite her hit songs, that is the amount she has received for the past 16 years

The Yesu Mogya hitmaker, in an interview with Ghana Weekend, looked sad while talking about the royalty system in Ghana

Ghanaian gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy has shared her views on the irregular payment of royalties by the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO).

Ohemaa Mercy opens up about how much royalties she has received from GHAMRO. Image Credit: @ohemaamercyofficial

Source: Instagram

Ohemaa Mercy speaks on royalty system in Ghana

In an interview with Ghana Weekend, Ohemaa Mercy said that since 2007, till date, she has only received a total of GH¢300 from GHAMRO.

She added that despite having several chart-topping songs, that was the amount she received from the agency.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“In 2007, I received GH¢300. And apart from that, up till now, I have never even bothered to go there. I have not received anything, and I am there," she said.

Meanwhile, Ohemaa Mercy dropped her debut album, Adamfo Papa, in November 2004, and it was a success, earning her seven nominations at the 2006 edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

Unfortunately, the Aseda hitmaker did not win in any of the categories she was nominated for.

About GHAMRO

GHAMRO is a non-profit organisation established in 1993 to collect and distribute royalties to Ghanaian musicians. The organisation’s mandate is to ensure that Ghanaian musicians are compensated when their music is used.

Meanwhile, in past and recent times, the royalties-sharing agency has been accused of inefficiency and corruption.

Below is a video of Ohemaa Mercy talking about the royalties she has received from GHAMRO.

DJ Switch spotted in the studio with Steve Porcaro

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that DJ Switch was spotted with American film composer Steve Porcaro at a studio in Los Angeles.

It is not certain what project they were working on since the 2017 Talented Kidz winner did not reveal any details in the Instagram post.

Many of her fans applauded her for making strides in the music industry.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh