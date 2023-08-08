To embark on a journey, one needs some money to fund the travel so that they do not get stuck or are not tempted to return

Many people have asked where the 13 Ghanaians who set out on a 10,000km journey from Accra to London got funds from, considering they had no sponsorship

YEN.com.gh has researched and put together a list showing what all the 12 men and one woman do for a living

When the news of the Ghanaians travelling from Accra to London by road broke, several people on social media asked what their profession is and how they got the money to fund such a financially demanding, 10,000km adventure.

YEN.com.gh has researched and below is a list of what some of them who went on the journey do.

The travellers work in various sectors, from real estate to IT Photo credit: Richard Anim Source: Facebook

Kwabena Peprah, Kofi Peprah and Kwame Peprah

The Peprah brothers are into real estate in Ghana. They are owners of Phoenix Realty. They have put up apartments like Ritz Square at Ritz Junction, Rocky's Nest at Adenta West, and the Blay Apartments at Oyarifa all in the Greater Accra Region.

Richard Anim

Richard is a managing partner at Coral Reef Innovation Hub. He left the team in Morocco because he had to return to work. Richard and Kwabena, one of the Peprah brothers, are the brain behind their historic achievement.

Nana Afua Serwa Adusei (Shecanic)

Nana Afua is an auto repair technician. According to Wanderlust Ghana, Shecanic's purpose for joining the trip was for her to master her art as an auto repair technician.

She travelled with the team to Morocco. She did a distance of 5,650km.

Fred Papa Kwofie

Fred is the managing director of Domod Roof Limited. Before assuming this role, he was the executive director of Domod Aluminium Limited, in charge of Sales and Marketing for Ghana and West Africa.

He is also a non-executive chairman of IC Securities (Ghana) Limited. He is an investor with a keen interest in the real estate, mining, and agro-processing sectors.

Franklin Peters

Franklin is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Inkit Ghana Limited, a prominent signage and digital printing company based in New Town, Accra. He went on the adventurous road trip with his 20-year-old son Quincy.

Kwabena Ayirebi

Kwabena works with the African Export Import Bank in Ghana.

Kojo Ayirebi

Kojo is a venture partner at GoingVC Partners. He describes himself in his LinkedIn bio as an entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and startup advisor.

Ed Cyprian

Ed Cyprian is a civil and computer engineer. In his Twitter bio, Cyprian says he is also interested in product manufacturing and supply chain. He described himself as a digital nomad

Ebenezer Saka Addo-Mensah

He is the CEO and founder of Saka Homes. The company builds mainly middle-income homes and specialise in three-bedroom houses in gated communities. He has put up estates in East Legon, West Legon, North Legon, and Oyarifa, among others.

