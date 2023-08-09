DJ Switch Links Up With Michael Jackson's Songwriter Steve Porcaro In The Studio, Photos Emerge
- 2017 Talented Kids winner DJ Switch connected with American film composer Steve Porcaro at a studio in Los Angeles
- She did not share details of their meeting in the studio; however, fans have suspected they were mixing songs for her DJ set
- Also, many of her followers talked about how she has been making strides since she moved to the U.S.
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
American songwriter and film composer Steve Porcaro was spotted in the studio in Los Angeles with Ghanaian DJ, DJ Switch.
DJ Switch spotted in the studio with Steve Porcaro
Steve Porcaro is the only surviving Porcaro brother and the songwriter of Michael Jackson's Human Nature.
The legendary singer and keyboardist Steve Porcaro was seated next to DJ Switch with his hands on the keyboard.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
DJ Switch beamed with a smile as she had a microphone in front of her.
In another photo, they were captured looking at the screen of a giant desktop computer.
Captioning the Instagram post, she wrote:
Studio vibes in LA with @steveporcaromusic
Below are photos of DJ Switch and Steve Porcaro in the studio in LA.
Ghanaians react to DJ Switch's post
Many people stated that they were anticipating a new song.
They applauded her and showered her with praise in the comment section.
k_angelo.gh said:
I can smell something awesome coming ❤️❤️❤️❤️
3phya_kookie stated:
U go girl big wins always ❤️
ferdie_8822 remarked:
you looking pretty ❤️
kingblessoe said:
❤️I'm expecting something ❤️
mcomarion_ commented:
Cooking something crazy
tripplemogi_whh said:
Can wait for the song, let's hear it
danielklein22 remarked:
More progress babe ❤️
DJ Switch danced to amapiano song Tjeya by Sims Noreng
In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that DJ Switch made amapiano moves to a viral song Tjeya by Sims Noreng.
Many of her Instagram followers applauded her moves in the comments, while others gushed over her beauty.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh