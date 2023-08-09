2017 Talented Kids winner DJ Switch connected with American film composer Steve Porcaro at a studio in Los Angeles

She did not share details of their meeting in the studio; however, fans have suspected they were mixing songs for her DJ set

Also, many of her followers talked about how she has been making strides since she moved to the U.S.

American songwriter and film composer Steve Porcaro was spotted in the studio in Los Angeles with Ghanaian DJ, DJ Switch.

DJ Switch and Steve Porcaro in the studio. Image Credit: @djswitchghana

Source: Instagram

DJ Switch spotted in the studio with Steve Porcaro

Steve Porcaro is the only surviving Porcaro brother and the songwriter of Michael Jackson's Human Nature.

The legendary singer and keyboardist Steve Porcaro was seated next to DJ Switch with his hands on the keyboard.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

DJ Switch beamed with a smile as she had a microphone in front of her.

In another photo, they were captured looking at the screen of a giant desktop computer.

Captioning the Instagram post, she wrote:

Studio vibes in LA with @steveporcaromusic

Below are photos of DJ Switch and Steve Porcaro in the studio in LA.

Ghanaians react to DJ Switch's post

Many people stated that they were anticipating a new song.

They applauded her and showered her with praise in the comment section.

k_angelo.gh said:

I can smell something awesome coming ❤️❤️❤️❤️

3phya_kookie stated:

U go girl big wins always ❤️

ferdie_8822 remarked:

you looking pretty ❤️

kingblessoe said:

❤️I'm expecting something ❤️

mcomarion_ commented:

Cooking something crazy

tripplemogi_whh said:

Can wait for the song, let's hear it

danielklein22 remarked:

More progress babe ❤️

DJ Switch danced to amapiano song Tjeya by Sims Noreng

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that DJ Switch made amapiano moves to a viral song Tjeya by Sims Noreng.

Many of her Instagram followers applauded her moves in the comments, while others gushed over her beauty.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh