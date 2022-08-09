Ghanaian rapper Amerado has dropped a reply to Lyrical Joe hours after the latter came for him in a song titled 'Baboon'

Amerado has released the reply 'Ponky Joe' very quickly, leaving many fans excited about the interesting turn of events

The two rappers have been in the trends for hours as their long-standing feud was taken up a notch with the brand-new diss songs

Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, popularly known as Amerado, has thrown shots at fellow rapper Lyrical Joe as the pair go head to head in a lyrical war.

The exciting duo have thrown social media into a frenzy after they dropped songs aimed at each other. Lyrical Joe, some hours ago, dropped a song titled 'Baboon' in which he insulted Amerado.

Amerado, did not waste time as he dropped a reply of his own a few hours after Lyrical Joe's song. The 'diss' titled 'Ponky Joe' has been trending number one on Twitter just some minutes after it dropped.

Amerado's reply has stirred a huge debate amongst fans on who is winning the beef. Fans from both camps have stood strongly behind their favourites. See Video Here

Amerado Vs Lyrical Joe Stirs Debate

Donsarkcess felt Lyrical Joe had the better song:

I just wasted 3mins of my life listening to Amerado #PonkyJoe. Nothing exciting in there. Lyrical Joe is clear

nmuntaka also gave his opinion:

seriously the #Ponkyjoe track bi wack. Amerado was below the bars. he needs to do the track again. lyrical joe still leading. #vawulence

profkwaah felt Amerado was in a comfortable lead:

From a close source Lyrical Joe has stream #Ponkyjoe 100 times and crying uncontrollably

mufasakinetic represented team Amerado:

Amerado say he go diss lyrical Joe every 5 august unless he change ein birthday to different date chale Amerado won this period

