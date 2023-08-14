Ghanaian drill rapper Black Sherif melted many hearts when he posted a video flaunting his sweet voice

He stated that he was in the gym exercising and after that decided to sing his song

Many people talked about his beautiful voice and how they loved the new song he recently released

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Rapper Black Sherif amused many of his fans on social media after he shared a video of him singing his recently released hit song, Yaya.

Black Sherif singing in the gym. Image Credit: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif sings Yaya while in the gym

Black Sherif shared a video of him seated on a stool in the gym as he sang his hit song Yaya at the top of his voice.

Treating his fans to his exceptional vocals, he sang the song in different tones, which got many people loving his voice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Captioning the post, Blacko said he decided to take a moment after exercising in the gym to sing the hit song.

He also urged his fans to stream the song, which is available on all streaming platforms.

YAYA! after running! Link On My Bioooooo!!!!

Below is a video of Black Sherif singing his hit song, Yaya.

Ghanaians react to Black Sherif's video

Many of Black Sherif's fans were surprised that he gyms, while others admired his melodious voice.

markdeforce said:

Chale, we won see say u deh lift weights like u deh mek hits lol ✨

bitchesboy_carto said:

Chale see how he dey pitch high note like the boy just be good whaat

am.trapper stated:

Heatttt most popular song of the year for next year

bro_blay remarked:

Blacko I never know say u dey gym ooompo nie

protokol02__ said:

Ok This be the Evening Devotion KK!

thugbaby_rodd said:

Africa’s finest straight down from Zion ❤️

mybwoyfriend_mbf stated:

Wooow you are gyming your talent❤️❤️❤️❤️

Black Sherif becomes the most streamed artiste on Boomplay

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif had earned the title of the most streamed Ghanaian artiste on the popular music streaming platform, Boomplay.

His debut album, The Villian I Never Was, garnered over 300 million streams on Boomplay, making him the most streamed Ghanaian artiste on the platform.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh