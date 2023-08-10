Black Sherif's album The Villian I Never Was has hit 300 million streams on Boomplay, making him the most streamed Ghanaian artiste on the platform

The musician was given a golden plaque by the audio streaming service as they congratulated him for his stellar performance

Black Sherif, while speaking to Boomplay, said his fans and admirers played a huge role in the success and thanked them

Black Sherif's album The Villain I Never Was has soared past a remarkable 300 million streams on the popular audio streaming platform, Boomplay. This remarkable achievement has firmly established Black Sherif as the most streamed Ghanaian artiste on the platform, further solidifying his status as a rising star in the industry.

Ghanaian Musician Black Sherif receives plaque Photo Source: Boomplay Ghana

Source: Twitter

To commemorate this remarkable accomplishment, Black Sherif was presented with a golden plaque from Boomplay. The streaming service congratulated the artiste for his exceptional performance and impact on the Ghanaian music landscape.

Expressing his gratitude, Black Sherif conveyed his appreciation to his fans and admirers who played an instrumental role in propelling his album to such unprecedented heights. In an interview with Boomplay, the artiste humbly acknowledged the immense contribution of his supporters in achieving this remarkable feat. He expressed thanks for their continuous support throughout his musical journey. The Villian I Never Was featured multiple hit songs that added to Black Sherif's popularity.

Ghanaians congratulate Black Sherif

Many Ghanaians were happy about the development and praised the musician's work.

LordShaker1 commented:

King of kings go hard bro our vim for you is greater then all

astrics_____9Gh reacted:

Killer blacko has done it and will do it againTAKE CARE OF YOURSELF BLACKO!

@zacxtha said:

Congratulations! This guy talk less but he’s doing more

iamWaygez also reacted:

KEEP GOING YAYA❤️ STAY JIGGY AND BLESSED I LOVE YOU

Black Sherif drops new songs

In other news, Black Sherif has dropped two brand new singles, Yaya and Simmer Down, a development that has excited fans.

The musician dropped the two singles on August 10, 2023, at dawn as fans anticipated his upcoming project KK Pack.

Many folks have expressed their admiration for the musician as they enjoyed the new songs.

