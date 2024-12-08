Davido Celebrates John Mahama After Dr Bawumia Concedes 2024 Elections
- Davido, in a social media post, celebrated John Mahama's election victory after Dr Bawumia conceded the 2024 elections
- The Nigerian musician shared a photo of himself holding an NDC campaign-branded plastic cup with celebratory emojis
- Davido's social media post triggered mixed reactions from numerous Ghanaians, who thronged to the comments
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About YEN.com.gh!
Nigerian music superstar Davido joined numerous celebrities in reacting to John Mahama's electoral win.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer is poised to become the next president of Ghana.
Only an official declaration from the Electoral Commission remains after the New Patriotic Party's Dr Mahamudu Bawumia conceded the election in a press conference at his residence on Sunday, December 8, 2024.
The vice president's concession has sparked excitement among netizens and high-profile figures, including Davido.
Davido took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to celebrate John Dramani Mahama's prospective victory. The Grammy-nominated musician shared a photo of himself holding an NDC campaign-branded plastic cup.
Check out Davido's social media post below:
Davido's social media post stirs reactions
Davido's social media post triggered mixed reactions from numerous Ghanaians. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:
@iamkvngcyrus commented:
"That’s why you’re bigger than Wizmid."
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has 3 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh