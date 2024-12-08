Global site navigation

Davido Celebrates John Mahama After Dr Bawumia Concedes 2024 Elections
Davido Celebrates John Mahama After Dr Bawumia Concedes 2024 Elections

by  Kofi Owusu 1 min read
  • Davido, in a social media post, celebrated John Mahama's election victory after Dr Bawumia conceded the 2024 elections
  • The Nigerian musician shared a photo of himself holding an NDC campaign-branded plastic cup with celebratory emojis
  • Davido's social media post triggered mixed reactions from numerous Ghanaians, who thronged to the comments

Nigerian music superstar Davido joined numerous celebrities in reacting to John Mahama's electoral win.

Davido celebrates John Mahama after Dr Bawumia concedes the 2024 general elections. Photo source: @davido and @jdmahama
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer is poised to become the next president of Ghana.

Only an official declaration from the Electoral Commission remains after the New Patriotic Party's Dr Mahamudu Bawumia conceded the election in a press conference at his residence on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

The vice president's concession has sparked excitement among netizens and high-profile figures, including Davido.

Davido took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to celebrate John Dramani Mahama's prospective victory. The Grammy-nominated musician shared a photo of himself holding an NDC campaign-branded plastic cup.

Check out Davido's social media post below:

Davido's social media post stirs reactions

Davido's social media post triggered mixed reactions from numerous Ghanaians. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

@iamkvngcyrus commented:

"That’s why you’re bigger than Wizmid."

Source: YEN.com.gh

