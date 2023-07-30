Marriage and relationship counsellor George Lutterodt has opined that Black Sherif is under unprecedented demonic attack

His comments come on the heels of a recent lawsuit brought against the Kwaku the Traveller hit singer

Counsellor Lutterodt offered to help the renowned musician deal with the unique spiritual onslaught if he reached out

Marriage and relationship counsellor George Lutterodt has claimed Black Sherif is facing an unusual demonic attack over the musician's recent stormy career.

Speaking on the United Showbiz hosted by MzGee on Saturday, July 29, the outspoken counsellor urged the Kwaku the Traveller hit singer to take his spiritual life seriously due to the turbulence.

Counsellor George Lutterodt claims Black Sherif's career is under serious demonic attack. Photo credit: blacksherif/utvghana.

Lutterodt offers to assist

Counsellor Lutterodt offered to help the musician deal with the attack on his career if he called on him.

''Black Sherif's career is facing a severe demonic attack ... he should not take it likely,'' he said on UTV.

Watch the interview below:

Background

Counsellor Lutterodt's remarks come after Black Sherif was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday for breach of contract.

According to insiders, he was scheduled for the event and paid a $20,000 deposit out of the $40,000 booking fee. The source claimed the deal also did not need promotional videos for a press launch prior to the yet-to-be-held event, said Myjoyonline.com.

Despite threats of contract cancellation and lawsuits, the singer's agents reimbursed the first money. Nonetheless, they said that the event organiser insisted on getting refunded $50,000 rather than the initial $20,000 charge he paid. They stated that the request was unjust and inconsistent, as perceived by Black Sherif's agents.

CEO of Cruise People Limited details his side of the story

However, while explaining his side of the story, the CEO of Cruise People Limited, Daniel Vanderpuye, argued that a promotional clip was part of Black Sherif's commitments.

The business owner said he indicated in an email that his team was ready to make any revisions or other proposals to their agreement that they considered appropriate despite the musician's failure to make the video available.

However, he said they had yet to reply to their mail for nearly two months. Vanderpuye noted in the two months, he used all available resources to reach out to Black Sherif and his team but to no avail.

Cruise People Limited has since filed a breach of contract lawsuit against Black Sherif, stating that the musician failed to honour their agreement, resulting in the cancellation of the Afro Cruise Jam concert he was slated to perform in August.

